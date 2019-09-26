WEX Inc. (WEX) and Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) and Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEX Inc. 202 5.50 N/A 3.12 70.01 Alliance Data Systems Corporation 149 0.85 N/A 16.08 9.76

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Alliance Data Systems Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WEX Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. WEX Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows WEX Inc. and Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEX Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 1.9% Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0.00% 42.9% 3.3%

Volatility & Risk

WEX Inc. has a 1.55 beta, while its volatility is 55.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Alliance Data Systems Corporation on the other hand, has 1.64 beta which makes it 64.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for WEX Inc. and Alliance Data Systems Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WEX Inc. 0 3 6 2.67 Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0 3 3 2.50

WEX Inc.’s consensus target price is $232.22, while its potential upside is 14.41%. Competitively the consensus target price of Alliance Data Systems Corporation is $161.5, which is potential 26.25% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Alliance Data Systems Corporation seems more appealing than WEX Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both WEX Inc. and Alliance Data Systems Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 100% and 93.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of WEX Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WEX Inc. -0.47% 3.04% 4.86% 36.7% 14.74% 55.7% Alliance Data Systems Corporation -0.27% 9.92% 0.22% -12.61% -30.28% 4.56%

For the past year WEX Inc. was more bullish than Alliance Data Systems Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors WEX Inc. beats Alliance Data Systems Corporation.

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and transaction processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; and merchant services. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for corporate payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as employee benefit products in Brazil. Its products include WEX Health Cloud used in the complex healthcare market. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in South Portland, Maine.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their customers through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs. This segment also offers loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions. The companyÂ’s Epsilon segment provides direct marketing solutions that leverage transactional data to help clients acquire and build relationships with their customers. Its services include strategic consulting, customer database technologies, omnichannel marketing, loyalty management, proprietary data, predictive modeling, permission-based email marketing, personalized digital marketing, and direct and digital agency services. This segmentÂ’s marketing services comprise agency, marketing technology, data, strategy and insights, traditional and digital marketing, and affiliate marketing services. The companyÂ’s Card Services segment offers credit card processing, billing and payment processing, customer care, and collections services for private label retailers, as well as private label and co-brand retail credit card, and loan receivables financing, such as securitization of the credit card receivables that it underwrites from its private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. This segment also designs and implements strategies that help its clients in acquiring, retaining, and managing repeat customers. The company serves financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare markets. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.