Wex Com (WEX) Shares Rose While Oak Ridge Investments Lowered Its Stake by $1.82 Million; As Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Stock Price Rose, Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Increased Position

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Wex Inc Com (WEX) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 9,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 126,812 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.35 million, down from 136,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $200.68. About 196,851 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 09/04/2018 – WEX to Modify Presentation of Some Line Items in Financials, Starting in 1Q; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B; 05/04/2018 – WEX Names Anant Patel as New European Managing Director; 04/05/2018 – Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wex; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 15/05/2018 – WEX Health Unveils Chatbot as a Winner in Inaugural Innovation Challenge; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 4,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 78,744 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 73,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.94M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan accumulated 3,400 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Lc reported 2,638 shares stake. Raymond James Na reported 1,476 shares. Cwm Ltd Com has invested 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Dupont Cap Mngmt invested 0.06% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.05% stake. Financial Bank Of America De invested in 332,499 shares. 67,521 are owned by Braun Stacey Incorporated. Btim has invested 0.01% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 3,330 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma reported 164,329 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Management Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa holds 16,089 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 216,505 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 127,287 shares.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd by 280,950 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $20.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameris Bancorp Com (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 100,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 301,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Cl B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Papp L Roy Associate owns 62,397 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. 1,748 are held by Pathstone Family Office. Butensky And Cohen Finance Security Inc has 26,406 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership holds 494,946 shares. Associated Banc has invested 1.64% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Swiss Bancorp holds 1.07% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 9.33 million shares. Liberty, a Michigan-based fund reported 5,662 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 0.55% or 22,911 shares. Spinnaker Tru invested in 49,178 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Df Dent Incorporated holds 146,488 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Wafra Incorporated holds 193,483 shares. Benin Mngmt Corporation reported 0.88% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fort LP has invested 0.55% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wealthtrust Axiom reported 0.35% stake.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.98 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $1.98M were sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.97 million was made by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $895,500 on Wednesday, February 13.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3,846 shares to 150,556 shares, valued at $15.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX) by 19,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,573 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VSS).