Wetherby Asset Management Upped Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $312,201 as Shares Rose; Notis-Mcconarty Edward Cut Mastercard (MA) Position as Share Value Rose

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 11,563 shares as the company's stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 162,423 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, up from 150,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 62.93M shares traded or 28.30% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500.

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 1,335 shares as the company's stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 38,339 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 39,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $268.53B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $7.84 during the last trading session, reaching $264.68. About 4.58M shares traded or 28.25% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 328,514 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Guardian Life Of America has invested 0.08% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 210,221 are owned by Nomura Hldg. Regions Corp reported 91,820 shares. Moore Management LP accumulated 50,000 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Plancorp Limited Liability Company owns 1,111 shares. Karp Capital Mngmt Corp owns 8,634 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Leuthold Grp Ltd Liability Corp has 48,967 shares. Highland Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.29% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 30,031 were accumulated by Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Duff & Phelps Invest holds 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 9,655 shares. Lone Pine Capital Lc stated it has 3.84% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Holderness Invs invested in 7,791 shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 173,186 shares stake. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 23,577 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 6 sales for $32.58 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31.

