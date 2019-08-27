Wetherby Asset Management Trimmed Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position; Community Bank System (CBU)’s Sentiment Is 1.15

Community Bank System Inc (CBU) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 71 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 62 sold and decreased their stock positions in Community Bank System Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 36.39 million shares, down from 36.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Community Bank System Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 53 Increased: 58 New Position: 13.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 28.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 8,018 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 20,269 shares with $1.09M value, down from 28,287 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $78.86B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $60.64. About 516,060 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money

The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $60.71. About 17,751 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) has risen 3.58% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 25/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM 455 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 21/05/2018 – Community Bank System, Inc. Announces Senior Management Changes; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $84.6 MLN VS $67.3 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Community Bank System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBU); 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 08/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/03/2018 – Community Bank System Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES JOSEPH E. SUTARIS EVP AND CFO; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 73C

Community Bank System, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. The company has market cap of $3.13 billion. It operates through three divisions: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. It has a 18.57 P/E ratio. The firm offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Community Financial Services Group Llc holds 2.35% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. for 115,289 shares. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owns 155,896 shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 0.92% invested in the company for 117,894 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Berkshire Asset Management Llc Pa has invested 0.89% in the stock. Minerva Advisors Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,772 shares.

Analysts await Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, down 3.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CBU’s profit will be $41.79M for 18.74 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Community Bank System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 11,563 shares to 162,423 valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 385 shares and now owns 7,900 shares. General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $102 highest and $58 lowest target. $73.56’s average target is 21.31% above currents $60.64 stock price. CVS Health had 19 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CVS in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 29 report. UBS maintained the shares of CVS in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, April 18 with “Strong Buy”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 38,172 were reported by Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct. Waddell And Reed Fincl holds 901,722 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc has 0.33% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 5,630 shares. Murphy Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 3,769 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life owns 5,422 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 607 shares. First Foundation owns 0.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 9,751 shares. Middleton Ma holds 0.36% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 41,731 shares. Capwealth Advisors Ltd Com owns 170,004 shares. Boston Partners owns 10.27 million shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Neumann Lc, a California-based fund reported 43,833 shares. The Ohio-based Dean Invest Assoc Limited Com has invested 0.65% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Verity Verity Limited Com reported 1.54% stake. Moreover, Qci Asset Mgmt Ny has 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 29,583 shares stake.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. 2,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. On Friday, March 1 AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 3,410 shares. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock.

