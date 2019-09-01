Wetherby Asset Management Stake in Discovery (DISCK) Decreased as Market Valuation Declined; As Mosaic Co New (MOS) Market Valuation Declined, Psagot Investment House LTD Has Raised by $5.58 Million Its Position

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 41.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 17,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 23,986 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $610,000, down from 41,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.03. About 2.14 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 206,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.76 million, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 3.96M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – LUMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $802.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 7,822 shares to 30,565 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares(Tip Us) (TIP) by 10,433 shares to 6,521 shares, valued at $737,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 5,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,500 shares, and cut its stake in Kre Us (KRE).