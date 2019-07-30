Wetherby Asset Management Raised Its British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Stake; AZIMUT HOLDING SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITAL (AZIHF) Shorts Raised By 4.84%

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) stake by 58.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wetherby Asset Management Inc acquired 9,602 shares as British Amern Tob Plc (BTI)’s stock rose 4.16%. The Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 26,033 shares with $1.09 million value, up from 16,431 last quarter. British Amern Tob Plc now has $85.56B valuation. The stock decreased 2.96% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.28. About 1.04M shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 27.12% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.55% the S&P500.

AZIMUT HOLDING SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITAL (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) had an increase of 4.84% in short interest. AZIHF’s SI was 1.49M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.84% from 1.42 million shares previously. With 1,100 avg volume, 1357 days are for AZIMUT HOLDING SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITAL (OTCMKTS:AZIHF)’s short sellers to cover AZIHF’s short positions. It closed at $19.03 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Azimut Holding S.p.A. provides asset management and financial advisory services in Italy. The company has market cap of $2.65 billion. It offers life insurance, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, and financial planning consultancy services, as well as manages private equity funds and invests in the digital sector. It has a 13.34 P/E ratio.

