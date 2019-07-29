Wetherby Asset Management Raised General Electric Co (GE) Stake By $622,449; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wetherby Asset Management Inc acquired 69,161 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 2.93%. The Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 194,909 shares with $1.95M value, up from 125,748 last quarter. General Electric Co now has $90.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 25.64M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. FAA orders engine inspections after Southwest explosion; 11/04/2018 – Cowen predicts General Electric will report earnings below expectations for its first-quarter; 12/03/2018 – GE: BOARD WEIGHED CEO/CHAIR SPLIT, OPTED TO KEEP ROLES COMBINED; 20/04/2018 – Engine maker CFM recommends urgent checks on some Boeing 737 engines; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: GE Negative Outlook Reflects Added Headwinds to Restoring GE’s Credit Profile; 26/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS axes associates program; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-General Electric plans to double sourcing from India – Financial Express; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IN TOUCH WITH GE, BOEING ON THE ACCIDENT; 13/04/2018 – GE RESTATING EARNINGS FOR NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 23/05/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA SAYS SIGNED WITH FORESTALIA, GENERAL ELECTRIC AND MIROVA AN INNOVATIVE AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NINE SUBSIDY-FREE WIND FARMS WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 300 MW AWARDED AT SPANISH RENEWABLE…

Among 3 analysts covering Pnm Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pnm Resources Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the shares of PNM in report on Friday, March 1 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, February 28. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The company was upgraded on Friday, March 8 by Mizuho. See PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) latest ratings:

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.02 billion. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) divisions. It has a 45.41 P/E ratio. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $50.41. About 164,212 shares traded. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has risen 23.92% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold PNM Resources, Inc. shares while 77 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 70.32 million shares or 2.22% less from 71.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 6,334 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md reported 6.95M shares. Parametric Port Llc invested in 0.01% or 315,651 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited owns 170,715 shares. Franklin Res invested in 0.05% or 2.00M shares. First Manhattan Com stated it has 0.03% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). 264,205 are held by Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Citigroup accumulated 45,595 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd reported 0.01% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Commercial Bank Of Mellon holds 0.01% or 1.05 million shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 553,276 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & reported 0.03% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Guggenheim Lc holds 0.02% or 53,856 shares.

More notable recent PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why We Think PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “PNM Resources Cuts Outlook Amid Service Territory Weakness – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PNM Files Consolidated Application for San Juan Generating Station – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Share Price Is Up 75% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity. $97,500 worth of stock was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Where Will GE Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How GE Investors Could Benefit From The Boeing Groundings – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Forget GE — This Restructuring Industrial Giant Is a Better Buy – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Would IBM Stock Be Lifted by a Merger With GE? – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Finally Time to Go Long GE Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 4,048 shares to 50,847 valued at $8.48 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) stake by 1,696 shares and now owns 1,171 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Commonwealth Fincl Corp Pa has invested 0.12% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% or 29.09M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Chesapeake Asset Lc has 0.32% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Burney invested in 0.01% or 10,367 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Aspen Inv Management Inc has 25,603 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 0.15% stake. Moreover, Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Tn has 0.06% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 45,126 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability holds 109,466 shares. 21.07 million were reported by Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Com. Guggenheim Cap Limited Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 749,450 shares. Masters Cap Management Limited Liability accumulated 1.00M shares. Bokf Na accumulated 227,543 shares. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Limited Liability Corp reported 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). The California-based Roof Eidam Maycock Adv has invested 0.13% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).