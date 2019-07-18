Wetherby Asset Management Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Has Raised by $336,346 as Market Valuation Declined; Mufg Americas Holdings Stake in Nike (NKE) Decreased by $484,512 as Share Value Declined

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 5,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 68,490 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77M, down from 74,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $87.5. About 3.80M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 23/05/2018 – NFL Apparel Deal Assigns Jerseys to Nike, Fan Gear to Fanatics; 15/03/2018 – NIKE, REPORTS MARK PARKER WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT,; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex; 16/03/2018 – Nike executives’ departures reflect a larger cultural issue in Me Too era: Retail analyst; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/03/2018 – Nike says Mark Parker to remain CEO beyond 2020

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 34.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 7,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,565 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 22,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $38.63. About 12.22M shares traded or 22.86% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,889 are held by Cohen Lawrence B. Gabalex Cap Management Ltd Co accumulated 100,000 shares. Summit Secs Gru Llc has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Smith Salley & Associates has 0.88% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). New Jersey-based Hamel Inc has invested 0.76% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Shine Advisory Svcs stated it has 3,028 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 6.70M shares or 0.19% of the stock. Lincoln Natl invested in 0.01% or 4,907 shares. Van Strum Towne has 66,763 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Wi owns 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 6,501 shares. D E Shaw & Communication reported 5.55 million shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Fruth Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.26% or 14,130 shares. Culbertson A N Com holds 36,161 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 176,261 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Howard Cap Mgmt accumulated 13,315 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $802.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 1,434 shares to 3,752 shares, valued at $788,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 17,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,986 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 4,288 shares to 83,490 shares, valued at $8.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 61,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stearns Svcs reported 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Whalerock Point Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,200 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated Communications has invested 1.64% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Park Avenue Securities has 0.03% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The Oregon-based Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 1.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Kentucky Retirement Sys Fund reported 25,027 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 182,548 shares. Suncoast Equity Mngmt stated it has 232,212 shares or 4.34% of all its holdings. 8,341 are held by Appleton Ptnrs Ma. White Pine Lc holds 0.09% or 3,010 shares. Park Circle Company stated it has 800 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Company reported 211,530 shares. First Bank Of Hutchinson accumulated 9,754 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Company has 0.5% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

