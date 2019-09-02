Wetherby Asset Management Position in Discovery (DISCK) Decreased by $425,550; Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Shareholder U S Global Investors Has Increased Position

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 2400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 14,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $820,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.16. About 2.06M shares traded or 9.65% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 21/03/2018 – AriDeka Adds BHP, Exits Ontex, Cuts Reckitt Benckiser; 06/04/2018 – BHP EXPECTS TO CUT FRESH WATER USE 15% IN NEXT 5 YEARS GLOBALLY; 16/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1650P FROM1640P; 07/03/2018 – BHP VP OF EXPLORATION NIALL MCCORMACK COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK; 08/03/2018 – BHP CFO SAYS THERE’S A LOT OF INTEREST IN THE ASSETS; 29/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1739.75P FROM 1610.37P; 05/03/2018 MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 15/05/2018 – BHP Says Soaring Oil and Trump Tax Cuts Mean More Shale Buyers; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – OLYMPIC DAM PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REDUCED FROM 150 KT TO ABOUT 135 KT; 26/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD BHP.AX – IT HAS INTRODUCED A DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 41.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 17,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 23,986 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $610,000, down from 41,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.03. About 2.14 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 18,645 shares to 57,036 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yamana Gold Inc (NYSE:AUY) by 225,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,000 shares, and cut its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT).

More notable recent BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BP: A Golden Opportunity On An Outstanding Performer – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “China iron ore plunges as supply surges, demand dwindles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BHP promises record dividend payout – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Another Big Blow for the Future of Coal – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BHP – Stock Price Keeps Shooting Up As The Giant Keeps Growing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Discovery Earnings Rise as Pay-TV Subscriber Losses Stabilize – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 6, 2019 : BDX, DUK, ZTS, AGN, FIS, EMR, REGN, TDG, PPL, EXPD, AES, DISCK – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of October 18th Options Trading For Discovery (DISCK) – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “2 Insanely Cheap Media Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.