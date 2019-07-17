Wetherby Asset Management Position in Cvs Health (CVS) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Declined; Sun Life Financial Has Trimmed Its Position in Ppl (PPL) by $448,570 as Market Value Declined

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 22.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 14,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,764 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 64,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $30.36. About 3.45 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 28.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 8,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,269 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 28,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $57.38. About 4.67M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,784 are owned by Wesbanco Financial Bank. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 75,533 shares. Palladium Prns Ltd Liability accumulated 12,847 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Lc owns 23,034 shares. 137,752 were accumulated by Buckhead Capital Mgmt. Creative Planning holds 72,385 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 0.04% stake. First Midwest Bancorp Division reported 26,454 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.05% stake. 38,343 are owned by Burney Communications. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.22% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 11,000 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advisors reported 229,897 shares. Reilly Ltd Com owns 2,065 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Assocs holds 0.07% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 100,085 shares.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 79,323 shares to 82,369 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F).

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $404.17 million for 13.55 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 8.49 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73M worth of stock or 166,368 shares. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. On Friday, March 1 AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 3,410 shares.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $802.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,723 shares to 41,001 shares, valued at $11.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westpac Bkg Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 19,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).