Wetherby Asset Management Position In British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Was Has Lifted; Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Calamos Advisors Has Trimmed Holding as Market Value Declined

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc analyzed 8,302 shares as the company's stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 237,162 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.06 million, down from 245,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $73.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $284.74. About 922,769 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 9,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,033 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 16,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.75. About 1.92M shares traded or 7.02% up from the average. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 27.12% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.55% the S&P500.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2,300 shares to 25,115 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (Prn).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Health insurers in red after Dem debate – Seeking Alpha" on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Anthem Inc (ANTM) – Yahoo Finance" published on June 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.'s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on May 20, 2019.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 earnings per share, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19B for 15.41 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.