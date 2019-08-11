Wetherby Asset Management Position in Arista Networks (ANET) Has Decreased by $2.48 Million; F&V Capital Management Lifted Position in Conagra Foods (CAG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 32.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 7,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 16,254 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, down from 24,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $5.76 during the last trading session, reaching $228.73. About 1.23M shares traded or 30.74% up from the average. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Rev $472.5M; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Arista Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANET); 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 2.38M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Comments On FTC Position Regarding Proposed Sale Of Wesson oil business; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS, J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR SALE OF; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Sees Higher Profit Despite Rising Costs; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees Repurchase of Approximately $1.1B Shrs in FY18; 19/04/2018 – BIGS Sunflower Seeds Launches First-Ever Taco Bell “Taco Supreme” Flavor Seeds; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 11/04/2018 – USDA: CONAGRA RECALLS SALISBURY STEAK ON POSSIBLE CONTAMINATION

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $802.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westpac Bkg Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 19,649 shares to 67,845 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,900 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07 million and $175.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 520 shares to 5,689 shares, valued at $6.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,257 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. 25,000 shares valued at $668,250 were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P on Friday, June 28. Shares for $48,096 were bought by Arora Anil.