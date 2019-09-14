Wetherby Asset Management Lowered Its Aptargroup (ATR) Holding by $434,000; Market Value Rose; Occidental Pete (OXY) Position Maintained by Bank Of Nova Scotia

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 29.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 121,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 535,366 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.92M, up from 414,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 10.94 million shares traded or 22.45% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 45.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $512,000, down from 7,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $118.4. About 268,194 shares traded or 1.05% up from the average. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $23.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,267 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $335.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 17,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 355,571 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. Dillon Kenneth had bought 5,000 shares worth $222,850 on Friday, August 16. 15,000 shares were bought by Shearer Bob, worth $753,258. The insider Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80M. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR had bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850 on Wednesday, June 12. KLESSE WILLIAM R also bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. On Monday, June 10 the insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. Dillon Kenneth had bought 5,000 shares worth $222,850 on Friday, August 16. 15,000 shares were bought by Shearer Bob, worth $753,258. The insider Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80M. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR had bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850 on Wednesday, June 12. KLESSE WILLIAM R also bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. On Monday, June 10 the insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold ATR shares while 97 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 55.91 million shares or 0.40% more from 55.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) or 107,772 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Brinker Inc accumulated 6,693 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 4,114 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 2,985 shares. Hm Payson And has 0.01% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has 0.15% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Signaturefd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 204 shares. Citigroup has 0.01% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.04% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 191,572 shares. Moreover, Keybank Association Oh has 0% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 1,720 shares. Timessquare holds 0.09% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) or 90,000 shares. Fort Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 318 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Investment Inc has invested 0% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $913.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT) by 16,825 shares to 223,354 shares, valued at $16.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).