Wetherby Asset Management Lowered Intel (INTC) Position by $363,357; Market Value Declined; Ares Management Trimmed Its Holding in Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) as Valuation Declined

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 8.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 7,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 87,837 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.20M, down from 95,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 17.24M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Net $4.5B; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – IN QTR, BEGAN OPERATING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE TEST CARS IN ISRAEL WITH PLANS TO EXPAND THE FLEET TO OTHER GEOGRAPHIES; 18/05/2018 – 19-Year-Old Engineer Builds Autonomous Window Cleaner for Commercial Buildings; 16/04/2018 – Intel’s Chip Lead Disappearing, Says Linley Group — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s Autopilot Hit With More Turmoil as Leader Departs for Intel; 08/05/2018 – SiFive Announces Investment from Intel Capital; 03/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Leaked video names upcoming Intel and AMD CPUs and chipsets; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Shortens Redomiciliation Timeline as Intel Looms

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 296,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 869,601 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.24 million, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Capital Investment for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $330.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.77. About 314,336 shares traded. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) has risen 0.17% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BKCC News: 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Marshall Merriman Will Become Vice Chmn; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT – ON MARCH 15, ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment 4Q Net Investment Income 20 Cents/Share; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Keenan Succeeds Michael Zugay as CEO for BCIC; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 4Q TOTAL ASSETS $799.9M; 02/05/2018 – BlackRock Capital Invt 2Q Loss/Shr 1c; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT – QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE DECLINED 1.6% OR $0.13 PER SHARE TO $7.83 PER SHARE ON A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER BASIS; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK – AMENDMENT LOWERS MINIMUM SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY REQUIRED UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $450 MLN PLUS EQUITY INTERESTS’ SALE PROCEEDS; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms BlackRock Capital Investment Corp. at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable

More notable recent BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Risks Of Investing In BDCs – Seeking Alpha” on January 18, 2017, also Businesswire.com with their article: “BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019, Declares Third Quarter Distribution of $0.14 per Share – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “10 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now Under $10 – NASDAQ” on August 15, 2014. More interesting news about BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Announces Transition in Leadership and Elevation of Senior Investors – Business Wire” published on April 30, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Analysts await BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. BKCC’s profit will be $10.39 million for 7.95 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $913.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,461 shares to 16,289 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 244,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 286,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.09 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.