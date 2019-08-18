Wetherby Asset Management Lifted General Electric Co (GE) Position by $622,449; Market Value Rose; Wesbanco Bank Has Raised Target (TGT) Stake by $1.32 Million; Share Price Rose

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 69,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 194,909 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 125,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.71B market cap company. The stock increased 9.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 247.52 million shares traded or 306.13% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 07/05/2018 – GE and Altair Sign Agreement for Exclusive Distribution of GE’s Flow Simulator Software; 07/03/2018 – GE SAYS ITS USE OF IMPORTED METAL AFFECTED BY TARIFFS `MINIMAL’; 04/04/2018 – GE POWER CHOSEN TO LEAD EPC PACT FOR OSTROLEKA C POWER PLANT; 16/05/2018 – General Electric: $52M Agreement With Dubai Electricity and Water for Advanced Gas Path Technology; 26/03/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – INCREASING APPETITE FOR LNG, AND LACK OF RECENT PROJECT FIDS POINTS TO LNG SUPPLY-DEMAND BALANCE TIGHTENING; 24/05/2018 – Flannery resists pressure for quick fixes at GE; 12/03/2018 – GE: BOARD WEIGHED CEO/CHAIR SPLIT, OPTED TO KEEP ROLES COMBINED; 04/05/2018 – IBD: GE Warns This Unit May File For Bankruptcy Amid Lawsuits; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital, GE Healthcare Deal Seen Closing in 3Q; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Target (TGT) by 363.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 16,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 21,058 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 4,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Target for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $84.21. About 4.71 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET: FREE TWO-DAY SHIPPING IS NOW AVAILABLE ON TARGET.COM; 15/03/2018 – Officer McNamara Disposes 411 Of Target Corp; 06/03/2018 – Target: 4Q Traffic Growth Reflects Healthy Increases in Stores, Digital Channels; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Adj EPS $1.32; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Ohio; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court weighs South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 2-DAY OFFER IS FOR ORDERS OVER $35 OR MADE WITH RED CARD; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Gross Margin 29.8%; 23/05/2018 – Target Affirms Full-Year Guidance

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr (XLV) by 6,754 shares to 19,086 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 6,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,812 shares, and cut its stake in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.87 million activity. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M worth of stock or 331,684 shares. Strazik Scott also bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, August 15. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. The insider Cox L Kevin bought $994,752.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru invested in 0.17% or 161,331 shares. Moreover, Cwh has 1.56% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hamel Assoc stated it has 71,223 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Blair William And Il has invested 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 3.51M are owned by Royal London Asset Ltd. Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 9,855 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 210,941 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Oakworth Capital Inc holds 20,993 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Co reported 2.30M shares stake. Lafayette has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Raymond James Tru Na has 0.16% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 271,634 shares. Motco invested in 14,914 shares or 0.01% of the stock. D E Shaw has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Round Table Service Ltd Liability accumulated 17,260 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $802.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,696 shares to 1,171 shares, valued at $333,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,269 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).