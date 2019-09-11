Wetherby Asset Management Lifted Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Position; New Generation Advisors Has Raised American Airlines Group (AAL) Holding

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) stake by 81.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wetherby Asset Management Inc acquired 3,811 shares as Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD)’s stock rose 15.00%. The Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 8,483 shares with $713,000 value, up from 4,672 last quarter. Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv now has $187.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $94.37. About 1.07M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – AB InBev profit gains as Latin America offsets weak United States; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Congress rushes to pass funding bill before Friday deadline; 20/03/2018 – Tanzania says AB InBev to build $100 mln plant; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV CEO BRITO RESPONDS TO INVESTOR QUESTION AT AGM; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT GROWTH WILL ACCELERATE FOR THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR, PRIMARILY IN H2; 22/05/2018 – FOCUS-Beer maker AB InBev pumps up the volume in Africa; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F

New Generation Advisors Llc increased American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) stake by 1304.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New Generation Advisors Llc acquired 35,404 shares as American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)’s stock declined 10.03%. The New Generation Advisors Llc holds 38,119 shares with $1.21 million value, up from 2,715 last quarter. American Airlines Group Inc now has $11.95B valuation. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 4.42 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 22/05/2018 – AAL: OPEN SKIES CLEARS WAY FOR US APPROVAL LATAM JOINT BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.00 TO $6.00 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPM) 52,945 MLN VS 50,984 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 09/05/2018 – THE U.S. DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION IS CONDUCTING AN AUDIT INTO FAA OVERSIGHT OF MAINTENANCE AT ALLEGIANT AIR AND AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO REDUCE THE REGIONAL FLEET COUNT BY A NET OF 4 AIRCRAFT; 15/04/2018 – American Airlines resumes flying over Russian airspace after one-day halt; 07/03/2018 – AAL UPDATES FLIGHTS CANCELED DUE TO WINTER STORM TO 650 TODAY; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER INCLUDES 787-8 AND 787-9 MODELS; 20/03/2018 – AAL: WASHINGTON DC, PHILADELPHIA HAVE MOST CANCELED FLIGHTS

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 8,018 shares to 20,269 valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWD) stake by 2,625 shares and now owns 2,757 shares. Ishares Tr (SCZ) was reduced too.

Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 30,362 shares stake. Bridges Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Tompkins Fincl Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Pnc Fincl Group Inc owns 52,427 shares. Gfs Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 277,898 were reported by Academy Mngmt Tx. Naples Global Advsr Limited Company reported 0.05% stake. Moreover, Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Welch Forbes Limited reported 0.11% stake. Advisors Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Kwmg Limited Liability Corporation owns 45 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 1,200 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 228,976 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.27 million activity. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $416,250 was made by Isom Robert D Jr on Tuesday, June 4. 25,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $714,973 were bought by CAHILL JOHN T. EBERWEIN ELISE R had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $1.40M was bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS. EMBLER MICHAEL J also bought $112,720 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by Johnson Stephen L.

Among 3 analysts covering American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Airlines Group has $43 highest and $2500 lowest target. $35.75’s average target is 20.33% above currents $29.71 stock price. American Airlines Group had 11 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 10 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

