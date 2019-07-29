Wetherby Asset Management Increases Holding in International Business Machs (IBM); Confluence Investment Management Increased Donaldson (DCI) Holding by $680,900

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Donaldson Inc. (DCI) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 13,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 409,093 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.48 million, up from 395,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Donaldson Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.73. About 347,080 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.88% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co: Revised Guidance Reflects Estimated Net Impact From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 30/05/2018 – On Tennis: French Open Flashback: Jared Donaldson Reprises Michael Chang’s Underhand Serve; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Sales Growth 13%-15% Vs. Previous Guidance of 10%-14%; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON SEES YR OPER MARGIN 13.8%-14.2%; 29/05/2018 – ENACOMM Teams Up with Core Banking Provider DCI to Bring Conversational Banking to Hundreds of Financial Institutions across the U.S; 23/05/2018 – Donaldson Company Announces 5.6 Percent Dividend Increase; 23/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.19/SHR; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Operating Margin 13.8%-14.2%; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 19.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 2,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,922 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, up from 14,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $151.36. About 2.90M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise Al Adoption; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, CURRENCY DROVE 5 OF THE 9 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH- CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – IBM Earns Top Marks from Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value Within the Integrated Commerce Order Management Space; 26/04/2018 – TSB CALLS IN IBM TO HELP RESOLVE ITS DIGITAL BANKING CRISIS – SKY NEWS; 20/03/2018 – IBM RELEASES UPGRADED AI TOOLS FOR CLOUD-COMPUTING SERVICE; 03/04/2018 – IBM Vet Leads Company Behind Pipeline System Shut by Web Attack; 10/04/2018 – iWave Appoints Gerry Lawless CTO & Chief Evangelist; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelter Retirement Plan owns 37,600 shares. Pinebridge LP has 1.18% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 411,668 shares. Mount Vernon Md reported 1.44% stake. The New York-based Qs Investors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wright holds 0.48% or 8,404 shares in its portfolio. Yhb Investment Advsrs owns 5,261 shares. 80,227 are owned by Cibc Asset Mgmt. Tortoise Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,222 shares stake. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.46% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 7,450 shares. 2.33 million were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Co. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd reported 495,051 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Inc Ks holds 143,166 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Moreover, Rwwm Inc has 14.01% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 3,272 were reported by Reik And Communication Ltd Llc. Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 22,346 shares.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $802.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8,018 shares to 20,269 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,755 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Microsoft Results Have Market Feeling Better About Earnings Season – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM: Big Blue Is A Big Short – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AT&T Inks Two New Cloud Deals With Microsoft and IBM – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why One Analyst Sees IBM Handily Outperforming Apple Shares in 2020 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Simplilearn Collaborates With IBM to Introduce Four Master’s Programs in Data Science, Artificial Intelligence Fields – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

More notable recent Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Donaldson Company, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:DCI) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ford Motor Company (F) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For March 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold DCI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 100.47 million shares or 1.32% less from 101.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital reported 0.01% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Btim reported 1.93M shares stake. Ballentine Partners Ltd Com accumulated 4,775 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 169,006 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Artisan Prtn Partnership stated it has 1.14M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 185,645 shares. The California-based Sfe Counsel has invested 2.19% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 372,934 shares. Moreover, Jlb Assocs has 0.08% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Citadel Advsrs Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 76,796 shares. First Merchants reported 15,725 shares stake. Commonwealth Bancorp Of holds 0% or 9,600 shares in its portfolio. 12.37M were accumulated by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur. Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Da Davidson has 0.01% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 6,467 shares.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $5.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) by 54,386 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $111.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKB) by 1,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,299 shares, and cut its stake in Ares Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARCC).