Wetherby Asset Management Holding in International Business Machs (IBM) Has Increased by $383,802 as Shares Declined; Telemark Asset Management Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $11.70 Million

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 14.92M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 19.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 2,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,922 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, up from 14,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.38. About 1.82M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/05/2018 – IBM and Keio University Announce Collaborations with JSR, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi Chemical to Accelerate Quantum Computing in Japan; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend By 4.7% — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – IBM has now posted revenue growth for the second quarter in a row; 19/03/2018 – lntersections Inc. Launches Al-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q REV. $19.07B, EST. $18.83B; 18/04/2018 – SiliconANGLE: IBM brings two key open-source developer tools together in its latest cloud service; 17/04/2018 – IBM: Tax Charge Is in Addition to Provisional $5.5 Billion Reported in 4Q; 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud; 10/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: IBM chooses NC State as partner for first IBM Quantum Computing Hub in North America

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $802.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 21,868 shares to 185,984 shares, valued at $4.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 26,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,091 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Economic Planning Gp Adv stated it has 2,343 shares. Lakeview Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp owns 4,706 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. 1.47 million were reported by D E Shaw &. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 7,049 shares. Warren Averett Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Howard Cap Mgmt invested 0.19% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv invested 0.46% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 3,903 shares. Manchester Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.13% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Summit Financial Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 7,926 shares. Hallmark Capital Inc holds 17,504 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Llc holds 0.14% or 24,329 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Capital Limited Company reported 17,390 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited invested in 0.07% or 6,170 shares.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 342,000 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Planning Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 63,090 shares. Aviance Capital Prtn invested in 0.66% or 19,690 shares. Pacific Investment Management Communications, California-based fund reported 160,691 shares. Hirtle Callaghan Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 69 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 3.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Newbrook Advisors Limited Partnership holds 3.78% or 394,706 shares in its portfolio. Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 21,964 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Andra Ap has 43,900 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Middleton & Ma owns 1.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 53,459 shares. Independent Franchise Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 9.21% or 6.92M shares. Moreover, Washington has 2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schulhoff And Company has invested 0.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bb&T Secs Ltd reported 1.31 million shares. Zwj Counsel Inc reported 2.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barnett And Company Inc has invested 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.