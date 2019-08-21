Wetherby Asset Management Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Lifted by $694,527; Sempra Energy (SRE) Shares Rose While Tobam Decreased Its Stake by $7.31 Million

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 6,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 67,031 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44M, up from 60,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $135.76. About 5.67M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 22/03/2018 – Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY

Tobam decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 12.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam analyzed 58,479 shares as the company's stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 403,990 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.85M, down from 462,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $38.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $140.79. About 722,175 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57 billion and $1.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) by 33,020 shares to 43,720 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cia De Minas Buenaventur (NYSE:BVN) by 242,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc (NYSE:NWL).

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga" on August 02, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.12% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) or 5,005 shares. Huber Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.11% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) or 8,200 shares. Brookfield Asset invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability holds 7,214 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. New York-based M&T Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 356,870 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited has invested 0.21% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Sei Invs Communications holds 61,717 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Town Country Comml Bank Trust Co Dba First Bankers Trust Co owns 1,810 shares. Mason Street Advsr Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 39,095 shares. National Bank Of Hawaii owns 3,308 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) or 8,406 shares. Claar Advsr reported 44,868 shares. New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.06% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Disney Earnings: What to Watch – The Motley Fool" on August 05, 2019