Wetherby Asset Management Holding in Discovery (DISCK) Has Raised as Stock Value Declined; Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Meridian Management Co Raised Position

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 398.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 95,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 119,470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.40 million, up from 23,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $24.72. About 1.62 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 10,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 102,836 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.98M, up from 91,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.55. About 38.18 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 05/04/2018 – CONSOL HOLDING – BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, RAND MERCHANT, AND STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS; 10/05/2018 – Evolus Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 09/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch Expects Tariffs Deal Despite Escalating Rhetoric (Video); 14/03/2018 – Moody’s withdraws the ratings on certain shelf registrations issued by Merrill Lynch Preferred Capital Trust IV, Merrill Lynch Preferred Funding IV, L.P. and Merrill Lynch Preferred Funding V, L.P; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team; 22/05/2018 – BOFA’S FAN XING TO LEAD GLOBAL CREDIT, SPEC. SITUATIONS IN ASIA; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS AXELROD TO START IN MAY, REPLACES MICHELLE CARTER; 25/05/2018 – Outflows from Italy funds hit record high -BAML; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $913.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,731 shares to 87,837 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in R1 Rcm Inc by 199,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,411 shares, and cut its stake in Docusign Inc.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burney accumulated 55,340 shares. Lockheed Martin Invest Management holds 552,400 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Jane Street Lc holds 1.04M shares. Korea Inv Corp holds 9.03 million shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Inc invested in 318,198 shares. Confluence Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 12,623 shares. Wellcome Trust Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust holds 9.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 20.00 million shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability holds 1.22M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 171,282 shares. Rbf Limited Liability Corporation invested 2.53% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mckinley Cap Lc Delaware holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 950,709 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 38,925 shares stake. Artisan Prns Partnership stated it has 1.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) reported 2.17M shares. Markston Ltd Liability Com invested in 821,119 shares.