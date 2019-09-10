Wetherby Asset Management Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) Increased by $312,201; Aldebaran Financial Continues to Hold Stake in Centene Del (CNC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 11,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 162,423 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, up from 150,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.38B market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $28.63. About 67.25 million shares traded or 28.71% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS UNDISCLOSED AGREEMENTS ENABLED BANK TO CONCEAL FROM CLIENTS OVER FIVE YEARS THAT IT SECRETLY ROUTED THEIR ORDERS FOR EQUITY SECURITIES TO THOSE FIRMS; 21/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES INC AHH.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $15.50 FROM $16; 20/03/2018 – CAT SPOKESWOMAN AMY CAMPBELL COMMENTS AT BOFA-ML CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – Marietta Daily: Bank of America to lay off 103 at Kennesaw office; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH REPORTS MEAN GENDER BONUS GAP FOR UK IN 2017 OF 57.9 PCT; 09/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: Bank of America Names Kerri Schroeder Seattle Market President; 14/05/2018 – Editas Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 21,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 5.13 million shares traded or 4.40% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Koshinski Asset Mgmt reported 32,876 shares stake. Harris Lp owns 89.11M shares. Gladius Cap Lp accumulated 72,957 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 38,954 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers reported 2,465 shares. Philadelphia Tru reported 1.02M shares. First Interstate State Bank reported 0.17% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Horrell Capital Management has 0.59% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sirios Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 2.13% or 1.27M shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.41% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Augustine Asset invested in 0.44% or 24,216 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 3.36 million shares or 2.9% of all its holdings. Patten And Patten Tn owns 166,321 shares. Thomasville Fincl Bank invested in 0.37% or 72,524 shares. Kessler Invest Group Ltd Llc accumulated 5.01% or 182,064 shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bank of America Tower under contract to be sold in $436M deal – Charlotte Business Journal” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bank of America Looks Poised for Sluggish Earnings and Margin Compression – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Our Take On Bank of America Corporation’s (NYSE:BAC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $802.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,966 shares to 1,155 shares, valued at $300,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 17,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,986 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “More Problems Emerge For This Health Care ETF – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Judging Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.