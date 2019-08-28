Wetherby Asset Management Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Decreased by $774,300 as Stock Price Declined; As Dollar Gen New (DG) Stock Rose, United Asset Strategies Has Raised Stake

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 64.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 19,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 49,817 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94M, up from 30,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $138.75. About 1.84 million shares traded or 6.47% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 435 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,755 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81 million, down from 8,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $871.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1761.83. About 3.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon Gives Prime Discount to Medicaid Recipients, Reports Say; 29/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin wants to step foot on the moon – and stay there for good; 17/04/2018 – Colm Feore Performs Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Autobiography, Common Ground, for Audible; 16/04/2018 – Amazon has shelved plans to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products through Amazon Business, its marketplace for business customers; 06/03/2018 – VideoCoin, The Airbnb Of Video Processing and Distribution, Passes $35MM To Take On Amazon and Google Cloud Video Services; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again. And while Amazon will bundle the games behind its Prime subscription paywall (new price: $119 a year), it will also offer them for free on Twitch; 02/04/2018 – If Amazon’s cloud goes down, the internet would be in trouble, says Reddit’s Alexis Ohanian; 18/04/2018 – Employees at Amazon start their day by answering a simple question about work; 08/05/2018 – From the World’s Most Sought-After Public Speaker and Best-Selling Author of The 5 Second Rule, Kick Ass with Mel Robbins is; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON SAYS AMAZON TRANSLATE NOW SERVICE WIDELY AVAILABLE

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Sell Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Target earnings tip strong consumer spending – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $425.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) by 58,348 shares to 55,443 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 117,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,520 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Fincl holds 83,873 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Tributary Management Llc owns 24,900 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 386,396 shares. Oppenheimer & stated it has 0.12% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Farmers And Merchants Investments has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Vanguard Gp holds 0.09% or 19.71M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Dupont Management Corporation has 0.25% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Susquehanna Intll Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Company holds 2.55% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 11.87M shares. Spc Financial reported 0.25% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Horan Capital Mgmt stated it has 1,337 shares. First Manhattan owns 42 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.08% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 58,526 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 248,041 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.25 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Inc owns 144,904 shares. Stock Yards Bank & owns 1.66% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,600 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc reported 4,187 shares. Renaissance Inv Grp Ltd Liability Com owns 162 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 735,592 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Ca holds 133 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Jones Financial Companies Lllp has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,334 shares. Monroe Savings Bank Trust Mi reported 719 shares. Financial Counselors accumulated 17,413 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Advisory Ser Inc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,415 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc New York invested in 2.19% or 13,128 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,881 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada owns 1.44M shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 159 shares. Notis invested in 865 shares.