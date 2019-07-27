Wetherby Asset Management Has Upped Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake By $336,346; Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)’s Sentiment Is 1.39

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 399 funds opened new and increased positions, while 288 reduced and sold stock positions in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The funds in our database reported: 483.05 million shares, up from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp in top ten positions decreased from 29 to 27 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 258 Increased: 305 New Position: 94.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 34.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wetherby Asset Management Inc acquired 7,822 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 11.46%. The Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 30,565 shares with $1.33 million value, up from 22,743 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $55.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6.71M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sell Schlumberger Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Friday, June 7 to “Buy” rating. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Monday, July 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.5% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Stanley owns 0.31% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 29,260 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 4,984 shares. Pecaut And reported 22,178 shares stake. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First City Management holds 7,773 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1.14 million shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 464,069 shares. Moreover, Tributary Cap Management Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 6,175 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Tn owns 22,920 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Boltwood Capital Management has invested 0.23% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Btim Corporation holds 126,344 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Hartford Investment Mgmt Company owns 187,460 shares.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) stake by 21,868 shares to 185,984 valued at $4.74 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 8,018 shares and now owns 20,269 shares. Ishares Tr (SCZ) was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.94% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $66.4. About 1.57M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cognizant (CTSH) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SNX vs. CTSH: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: IRDM,CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation provides information technology , activities and technology consulting, infrastructure, and business process services worldwide. The company has market cap of $37.80 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. It has a 19.01 P/E ratio. The Company’s consulting and technology services include strategy consulting, business and activities consulting, technology strategy and change management, and program management consulting services; application design and development; systems integration; and application testing, consulting, and engineering services, as well as enterprise information management services.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $529.43M for 17.85 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.