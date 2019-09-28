Wetherby Asset Management Has Trimmed Position in Intel (INTC) by $363,357 as Shares Declined; Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Boosted Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position by $346,034

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 25.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 13,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 65,780 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, up from 52,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 2.22M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 8.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 7,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 87,837 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.20 million, down from 95,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 13.52M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel Next Up for Chipmakers Coming Off Worst Slump Since 2011; 12/03/2018 – House Intel Republicans find ‘no evidence’ of Trump-Russia collusion; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 28/05/2018 – JCDECAUX SIGNS EXCLUSIVE CONTRACT WITH CIR GLOBAL AIRPORT INTEL; 14/03/2018 – Barrick Announces Nomination of Patricia A. Hatter as Independent Director; 29/03/2018 – TURKEY INTEL ORGANIZATION NABS 6 GULEN SUSPECTS IN BALKANS: AA; 20/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE NEWSER ON RUSSIA HACK FINDINGS: LIVE; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase IIoT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 08/05/2018 – VENUENEXT GETS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – INTEL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YR

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.24 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

