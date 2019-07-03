Wetherby Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding in Kt (KT) as Valuation Declined; Schaller Investment Group Boosted Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stake by $4.51 Million

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $109.75. About 1.14M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 61.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 30,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,599 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 48,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.26. About 382,284 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 9.18% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 24/05/2018 – KT to Build Digital Healthcare System on Trans-Siberian Trains; 07/05/2018 – Lan Kwai Fong Group partners with South Korea’s largest telecom company KT; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – QTRLY ALUMINIUM PRODUCTION 846 KT VS 889 KT A YEAR AGO; 22/03/2018 – SEOUL — South Korean telecom company KT will launch a 5G wireless service for business clients early next year, potentially giving the country a head start on the development of “internet of things” systems built on the superfast data communications technology; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD- QTRLY MINED COPPER PRODUCTION 139.3 KT VS 84.2 KT A YEAR AGO; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL ALUMINUM PRODUCTION WAS 176.8 KT/DAY IN MONTH: IAI; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Op Pft KRW397.10B Vs KRW417.00B

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $802.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 9,602 shares to 26,033 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold KT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 140.85 million shares or 6.02% more from 132.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability has 85,300 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd reported 0% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Silchester Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 19.53% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Sarl reported 315,600 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 8,067 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). First Advsrs Lp holds 77,440 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 595,678 shares. Ent Financial Ser reported 278 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp invested 0.75% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 6.91 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sei Investments Com holds 531,772 shares. Arga Invest Limited Partnership reported 1.51% stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 761,853 shares.

More notable recent KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into KT Corporation (KT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Startek Joins Russell 2000 Index – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Aqua America Inc (WTR) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Logitech International SA (LOGI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “KT Chairman Urges 5G Innovation with Global Leaders – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Dollar Tree Avoids an Activist Battle With an Aggressive Turnaround – The Motley Fool” on April 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dollar Tree And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Moves -0.99%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dollar Tree Enters Oversold Territory (DLTR) – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EBAY, XOM, DLTR – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 242,822 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Sterling Mgmt Lc has 2,800 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp accumulated 0.08% or 30,715 shares. Wetherby Asset reported 4,891 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Goelzer Management Inc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 22,875 shares. Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 44,286 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada stated it has 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). First Mercantile has invested 0.43% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Conning holds 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 4,363 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Paragon Cap Management Limited Co has 33 shares. Psagot House Limited accumulated 1,020 shares. The Texas-based Van Den Berg Management I Incorporated has invested 1.74% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). National Bank Of America De owns 0.04% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 2.59M shares.