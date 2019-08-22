Wetherby Asset Management Has Trimmed Discovery (DISCK) Stake By $425,550; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG)

Among 3 analysts covering Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Harley-Davidson has $5000 highest and $39 lowest target. $42.75’s average target is 32.07% above currents $32.37 stock price. Harley-Davidson had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. The stock of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 30. See Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) latest ratings:

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased Discovery Inc (DISCK) stake by 41.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wetherby Asset Management Inc analyzed 17,022 shares as Discovery Inc (DISCK)'s stock declined 2.15%. The Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 23,986 shares with $610,000 value, down from 41,008 last quarter. Discovery Inc now has $14.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.46. About 223,187 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.94% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $32.37. About 92,052 shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500.

More notable recent Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s (NYSE:HOG) 4.6% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Harley-Davidson Launches New Motorcycle Models And Technology For 2020 – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Harley-Davidson Sales, Earnings Fall, but Tariff Outlook Gives Hope – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wedbush: Harley-Davidson Lowered Guidance On Weakening International Demand – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Coke Is It; Harley Whiplashes Shareholders – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company has market cap of $5.07 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. It has a 11.98 P/E ratio. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, makes, and sells wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold Harley-Davidson, Inc. shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 144.16 million shares or 1.60% more from 141.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And has 126,231 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Parkside Bancorp & has invested 0.01% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 31,672 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 26,021 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd accumulated 8.85 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Lsv Asset Management reported 0.23% stake. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 121,806 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 243,153 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 17,179 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corp owns 13 shares. Ww Asset accumulated 0.02% or 11,974 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 11,800 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 26,443 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Llc has 0% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Discovery Becomes Oversold (DISCK) – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Discovery Earnings Rise as Pay-TV Subscriber Losses Stabilize – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 6, 2019 : BDX, DUK, ZTS, AGN, FIS, EMR, REGN, TDG, PPL, EXPD, AES, DISCK – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Discovery Stock Gained 13% in April – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.