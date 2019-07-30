Wetherby Asset Management Has Trimmed By $424,954 Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding; AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 28.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 8,018 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 22.13%. The Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 20,269 shares with $1.09 million value, down from 28,287 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $73.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.28. About 1.41 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog

Among 4 analysts covering AltaGas (TSE:ALA), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AltaGas had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by National Bank Canada on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. Desjardins Securities maintained the shares of ALA in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating. Raymond James maintained it with “Hold” rating and $19 target in Friday, March 1 report. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of ALA in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. See AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) latest ratings:

19/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $16 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Hold New Target: $17 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold New Target: $19 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $19 Maintain

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 0.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.21 billion for 8.28 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.94% EPS growth.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased Spdr Series Trust (SDY) stake by 7,467 shares to 14,281 valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 11,563 shares and now owns 162,423 shares. Westpac Bkg Corp (NYSE:WBK) was raised too.

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health had 32 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $85 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 21. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Cowen & Co. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 21. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Ltd Com owns 1.68 million shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. New England Rech Management invested in 33,650 shares. Affinity Invest Limited Liability Company holds 1.76% or 159,169 shares. 19,102 were accumulated by Choate Investment Advisors. 327,408 are held by Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning owns 28,172 shares. Dynamic Management Limited invested in 1.44% or 7,362 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Limited Co owns 4,997 shares. Horan Cap Mgmt reported 156,813 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.25% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 2.40 million shares. Moreover, Dumont & Blake Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.38% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 16,627 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Argi Invest Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.06% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 20,156 shares. 7,187 were accumulated by Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Limited Company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.25% or 107,877 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. MERLO LARRY J sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73 million. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769.

The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19.89. About 150,194 shares traded. AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure firm in North America. The company has market cap of $5.49 billion. It operates through three divisions: Gas, Power, and Utilities. It has a 19.12 P/E ratio. The Gas segment engages in natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids extraction and separation, transmission, and storage; and natural gas and NGL marketing activities, as well as buying and selling natural gas.

