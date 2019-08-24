Wetherby Asset Management Has Lowered Kt (KT) Position By $362,988; Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Harley-Davidson has $5000 highest and $39 lowest target. $42.75’s average target is 39.16% above currents $30.72 stock price. Harley-Davidson had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 21 by UBS. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Morgan Stanley. See Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 3.91% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $30.72. About 1.85M shares traded or 3.87% up from the average. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 16/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Harley-Davidson Financial’s Unsecured Notes ‘A’; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Harley-Davidson Financial Svcs’ Snr Unsecd Nts ‘A-‘; 05/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson says retaliatory tariffs to have ‘significant impact’ on sales; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Harley Davidson Auto Loan Abs From 2016; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018 OPERATING MARGIN AS A PERCENT OF REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY 9.5 TO 10.5 PERCENT; 10/05/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC HOG.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.37/SHR; 06/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson Warns of Tariffs Impact — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – Freedom From Cubicles And Coffee Runs: Harley-Davidson Unveils The Ultimate Social Media Summer Internship; 10/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson: NHTSA Brake-Related Investigation Has Been Closed; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson 1Q Rev $1.36B

Harley-Davidson, Inc. primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company has market cap of $4.82 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. It has a 11.37 P/E ratio. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, makes, and sells wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

More notable recent Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s (NYSE:HOG) 4.6% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Large Harley-Davidson Option Trader Bets On 10% More Downside – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Harley-Davidson Sales, Earnings Fall, but Tariff Outlook Gives Hope – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Harley-Davidson’s Q2 Report Justified Wall Street’s Pessimism – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold Harley-Davidson, Inc. shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 144.16 million shares or 1.60% more from 141.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Capital Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Hl Finance Ser Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.37% stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 42,860 shares stake. Synovus Fincl Corp stated it has 0% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). 1.10M were accumulated by Legal And General Group Public Ltd Company. Johnson Financial Grp Incorporated Incorporated reported 0.03% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Moreover, Meeder Asset Management has 0.06% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Price T Rowe Incorporated Md holds 299,280 shares. Washington Tru Bancorporation reported 65 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.07% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). 299 were accumulated by Ftb. Dupont Capital Mgmt has invested 0% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 39,780 shares in its portfolio. Park Corporation Oh has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Cibc World Mkts holds 21,127 shares.

