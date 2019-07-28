Wetherby Asset Management Has Lowered Amazon Com (AMZN) Position; Lennar Class A (LEN) Shorts Raised By 13.37%

Lennar Corporation Class A (NYSE:LEN) had an increase of 13.37% in short interest. LEN’s SI was 12.60 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 13.37% from 11.11M shares previously. With 3.06 million avg volume, 4 days are for Lennar Corporation Class A (NYSE:LEN)’s short sellers to cover LEN’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.63. About 3.00M shares traded or 1.59% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019; 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ON TARGET FOR $100M SAVINGS AFTER CAA MERGER; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 5.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 435 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 7,755 shares with $13.81 million value, down from 8,190 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $956.63B valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – Digiday: The Rundown: Amazon advertising delivers; 22/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: ‘Hey Alexa,’ never mind: Uber CEO rescinds hiring of highly ranked Amazon executive; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired top Amazon voice exec to head product as Daniel Graf departs Assaf Ronen has been running the e-commerce giant’s voice shopping efforts; 12/04/2018 – New Yorker: Amazon Apologizes for Shipping Ten Thousand Copies of Comey’s Book to White House; 14/05/2018 – Cities Hawk Their Amazon Pitches to Other Companies; 08/03/2018 – Amazon says it has fixed unprompted laughter from Alexa; 15/04/2018 – PARTNER IN COLLABORATION WITH AMAZON PRIME VIDEO IN ISRAEL; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 02/04/2018 – Amazon expects to compromise with its final choice, one person familiar told the Journal, saying the company believes “there is no American city that can provide for all their needs.”; 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 39% – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: PepsiCo, EQT and Lennar – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.98 billion. The firm operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily divisions. It has a 8.16 P/E ratio. The Company’s homebuilding activities primarily include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes to first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Among 7 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Lennar had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) on Wednesday, June 26 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral” on Thursday, February 21. Bank of America maintained Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) rating on Wednesday, June 26. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $5500 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Sunday, February 24. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by CFRA with “Hold”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold Lennar Corporation shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Int Gru Llp has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Virtu Fincl Ltd Com accumulated 16,397 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 273,325 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Us Bancshares De has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 13,443 shares. Blair William Il has 18,384 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amer Financial Group stated it has 25,000 shares. Alpine Woods Ltd Liability invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Blackrock Inc reported 22.75 million shares. 1.12 million were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg. Cadence Mgmt Lc reported 18,466 shares. 227,844 were accumulated by Aperio Grp. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 665,056 shares. Natl Pension Ser accumulated 382,633 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership stated it has 3.02M shares.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 11,563 shares to 162,423 valued at $4.48M in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Series Trust (SDY) stake by 7,467 shares and now owns 14,281 shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 22 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, February 1. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Evercore. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. Cowen & Co maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $2250 target. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19. Morgan Stanley maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon -2% after earnings disappoint – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Capital Management holds 2,739 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca stated it has 8,853 shares. 1,223 are owned by Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership. Everett Harris And Ca invested 2.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Old Dominion Mngmt Inc owns 1,930 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt invested in 0.14% or 61,516 shares. Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Llc reported 1.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Regent Invest Management Llc has 2.88% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hamel Associates Incorporated owns 278 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 800 were accumulated by Clark Group. Moreover, Strategic Advisors has 3.95% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,736 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd holds 0.74% or 4,187 shares. Petrus Tru Co Lta invested in 173 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd has 1.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 15,405 shares. Edgestream Partners Limited Partnership has 5,067 shares.