Wetherby Asset Management Has Lifted Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $336,346; Fishman Jay A LTD Has Upped Its Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $6.58 Billion

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 34.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 7,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 30,565 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 22,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.96 million shares traded or 35.48% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 107.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 121,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 235,342 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71B, up from 113,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 18.70% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $802.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) by 30,249 shares to 18,599 shares, valued at $231,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,755 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38 million and $535.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 1,700 shares to 117,991 shares, valued at $6.34 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,079 shares, and cut its stake in Xpo Logistics (NYSE:XPO).

