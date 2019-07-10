Wetherby Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Westpac Bkg (WBK) by $353,682; Generation Investment Management Llp Lowered Waters (WAT) Position by $57.45 Million; Valuation Declined

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Westpac Bkg Corp (WBK) by 40.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 19,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,845 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 48,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Westpac Bkg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.44. About 185,256 shares traded. Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) has declined 19.35% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WBK News: 06/05/2018 – WESTPAC 1H CASH RETURN ON EQUITY 14%; 14/03/2018 – VILLAWORLD GETS MATURITY EXTENSION ON ANZ/WESTPAC BANK FACILITY; 25/03/2018 – WESTPAC COMPLETS SALE OF HASTINGS INTL BUSINESSES TO NORTHILL; 23/03/2018 – Westpac Banking Corp. CDS Widens 4 Bps; 23/05/2018 – AUSTRALIAN COURT REJECTS RATE-RIGGING ALLEGATIONS MADE BY REGULATOR AGAINST WESTPAC WBC.AX; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Westpac Banking USD 2Y Fxd/FRN, 5Y Fxd/FRN; 23/05/2018 – James Thomson: BREAKING: Westpac wins its BBSW case against ASIC…but with some caveats. More coming at @FinancialReview; 26/04/2018 – Westpac Reaffirms Performance of Mortgage Portfolio; 24/05/2018 – WESTPAC BANKING – JUSTICE BEACH FOUND THAT WESTPAC HAD NOT ENGAGED IN MARKET MANIPULATION OR MISLEADING AND DECEPTIVE CONDUCT UNDER CORPORATIONS ACT; 20/03/2018 – WESTPAC NAMES MICHAEL CORREA AS NEW GENERAL MANAGER, ASIA-PAC

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 42.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 228,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 315,493 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.41M, down from 544,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $216.99. About 572,204 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 20/03/2018 – Rep. Meeks: Reps. Meeks and Waters Urge Greater Use of Diverse Asset Managers In Education Endowments; 27/05/2018 – CHINA OPPOSES ‘U.S. PROVOCATION’ IN TERRITORIAL WATERS: XINHUA; 29/05/2018 – Waters DART QDa System with LivelD Software lnstantly Assesses Food Quality and Authenticity; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 02/05/2018 – Teton Waters Ranch Names Chief Executive Officer; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Mourns the Passing of Congresswoman Louise Slaughter; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Senate Passage of Harmful Dodd-Frank Rollback Bill; 07/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS SOME OUTSIDE FORCES ARE TRYING TO MUDDY THE WATERS IN SOUTH CHINA SEA; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Rev $530.7M; 05/04/2018 – Perrier® Introduces Peach, the Latest Flavor Addition to its Growing Portfolio of Flavored Carbonated Mineral Waters

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $802.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8,018 shares to 20,269 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 2,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,757 shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $27.88 million activity. $463,180 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares were sold by SALICE THOMAS P. King Ian sold $5.25 million worth of stock or 23,000 shares. Shares for $4.60 million were sold by Harrington Michael C on Wednesday, January 30. Shares for $2.51 million were sold by Rae Elizabeth B on Tuesday, February 5. SILVEIRA MICHAEL F sold $2.33 million worth of stock or 10,000 shares. 913 shares were sold by Kim Francis, worth $206,694.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 20,596 shares. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 19,533 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,569 shares. Marathon Asset Management Llp holds 519,350 shares. Blair William & Il owns 4,515 shares. 985 are owned by Horizon Invests Limited Liability Company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 189,387 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Neville Rodie And Shaw has 0.04% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 1,637 shares. Charles Schwab Invest has 0.06% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 344,108 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 41,657 shares. Oregon-based Jensen Invest Mgmt has invested 1.32% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Wheatland Advisors has invested 0.73% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Thompson Rubinstein Investment Incorporated Or owns 41,952 shares. Investec Asset Management reported 0.03% stake. Savant Cap stated it has 0.05% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.11 EPS, up 8.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.95 per share. WAT’s profit will be $146.59 million for 25.71 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.88% EPS growth.