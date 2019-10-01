Wetherby Asset Management Has Lifted Deere & Co (DE) Stake By $536,085; Opgen (OPGN) Shorts Increased By 37.25%

Opgen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) had an increase of 37.25% in short interest. OPGN’s SI was 128,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 37.25% from 93,700 shares previously. With 483,600 avg volume, 0 days are for Opgen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s short sellers to cover OPGN’s short positions. The SI to Opgen Inc’s float is 1.6%. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.02. About 386 shares traded. OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) has declined 81.47% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.47% the S&P500.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 44.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wetherby Asset Management Inc acquired 3,249 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock rose 0.67%. The Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 10,534 shares with $1.75M value, up from 7,285 last quarter. Deere & Co now has $53.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $169.59. About 166,260 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 20/03/2018 – DEERE: U.S. STEEL TARIFFS WOULD BE FINANCIALLY IMPACTUL FOR CO; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – Deere & Co. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV MAY 30, 2018; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO: AGRICUTURE FUNDAMENTALS BETTER THAN 12 MONTHS AGO; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE SALES OF CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY EQUIPMENT ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE UP ABOUT 83 PERCENT FOR 2018; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased Docusign Inc stake by 8,271 shares to 10,789 valued at $536,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced R1 Rcm Inc stake by 199,589 shares and now owns 300,411 shares. Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btc Management Inc invested in 0.09% or 3,354 shares. Moreover, Asset Mngmt has 0.1% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Willis Investment Counsel has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Sandy Spring National Bank invested in 16,552 shares. Saybrook Nc stated it has 11,700 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg holds 0.19% or 270,109 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Rmb Capital Llc invested in 6,188 shares. Findlay Park Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.83 million shares for 2.71% of their portfolio. Mercer Capital Advisers owns 915 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0.17% or 195,183 shares. 16,022 were reported by Northeast Fincl Consultants. Millennium Mgmt Llc invested in 0.01% or 688,675 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 12,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur has invested 0.74% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Deere (NYSE:DE) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “8 Latest Short Seller Targets – Benzinga” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deere focus – U.S. tech over global equipment – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deere reports rolling 3-month retail sales – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Among 14 analysts covering Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock (NYSE:DE), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock has $19700 highest and $13200 lowest target. $169.86’s average target is 0.16% above currents $169.59 stock price. Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock had 26 analyst reports since May 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, August 19 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, May 13. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report. Robert W. Baird upgraded Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) rating on Monday, June 17. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $17500 target. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, June 24. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $13200 target in Tuesday, May 14 report. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15800 target in Thursday, May 23 report. As per Monday, August 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. On Monday, September 30 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”.

OpGen, Inc., a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information services and products to combat infectious diseases in the healthcare industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.19 million. The firm utilizes molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious diseases. It currently has negative earnings. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.