Wetherby Asset Management Has Lifted By $622,449 Its General Electric Co (GE) Holding; Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Capital Power (TSE:CPX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Capital Power had 3 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Scotia Capital on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Capital Power Corporation (TSE:CPX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 20. See Capital Power Corporation (TSE:CPX) latest ratings:

20/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $30 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $29 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $31 Maintain

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wetherby Asset Management Inc acquired 69,161 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 194,909 shares with $1.95 million value, up from 125,748 last quarter. General Electric Co now has $84.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.40% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.66. About 63.06M shares traded or 25.23% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – GE Jumpstarts Overhaul With $11.1 Billion Wabtec Rail Deal (Video); 17/04/2018 – GE SAID TO BE WORKING WITH CITI, CREDIT SUISSE ON JENBACHER; 20/04/2018 – GE’s transportation business is valued at about $7 billion; 17/04/2018 – Hermes Adds Gartner, Exits GE, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 25/05/2018 – CalSTRS bets on GE comeback, says CEO Flannery off to a good start; 20/03/2018 – Factory Floor to Classroom; 16/04/2018 – RAFAKO SA RFK.WA – SAYS POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL HAS RESOLVED NOT TO APPEAL IN REGARDS TO OSTROLEKA POWER PLANT TENDER WON BY GE/ALSTOM; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 7 PCT TO 10 PCT; 16/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 16); 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS SOMEONE FOUND PART FROM SOUTHWEST AIRCRAFT 70 MILES (113 KM) NORTH OF PHILADELPHIA AIRPORT

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 was made by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Should Investors Buy General Electric Stock After GEâ€™s Earnings, Guidance Beat? – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Electric: This Is A Game Changer – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Where Will GE Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Forget GE — This Restructuring Industrial Giant Is a Better Buy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) stake by 17,022 shares to 23,986 valued at $610,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 435 shares and now owns 7,755 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 0.24% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 194,909 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.09 million shares. Bollard Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation reported 28,723 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 511,290 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability accumulated 408,441 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Mason Street Advisors Limited Co, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1.24 million shares. Cadence Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 13,000 shares. Forbes J M Co Llp invested 0.09% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Synovus Fincl, a Georgia-based fund reported 288,438 shares. Advsr Asset Incorporated owns 942,155 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Southeast Asset Advsrs has 11,302 shares. Stoneridge Investment Llc holds 0.09% or 31,133 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup reported 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.43% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 751,604 shares. Birch Hill Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 224,621 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

Among 12 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. General Electric had 38 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. Daiwa Securities maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Hold” rating and $12 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by UBS. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by RBC Capital Markets. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $5 target in Monday, April 8 report.

The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 249,930 shares traded. Capital Power Corporation (TSE:CPX) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

