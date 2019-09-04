Wetherby Asset Management Has Increased Its Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Position; Route One Investment Company LP Has Decreased Its Facebook (FB) Stake

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) stake by 81.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wetherby Asset Management Inc acquired 3,811 shares as Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD)’s stock rose 15.00%. The Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 8,483 shares with $713,000 value, up from 4,672 last quarter. Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv now has $182.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $93.96. About 670,469 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 23/03/2018 – India’s Bira beer maker aims to go public in 3-5 years; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Magners cider maker C&C buys Conviviality wholesale arm; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA – – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ABI’S USD BONDS A3, STABLE; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1B NOTES DUE 2020; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP – WITH SUPPORT OF AB INBEV, IT IS IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF MATTHEW CLARK BIBENDUM; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DISAPPOINTED BY U.S. ALUMINUM TARIFFS: BRITO; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased Facebook Inc. (FB) stake by 1.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 28,000 shares as Facebook Inc. (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Route One Investment Company Lp holds 1.56M shares with $260.34 million value, down from 1.59M last quarter. Facebook Inc. now has $509.39B valuation. The stock decreased 1.77% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $182.39. About 8.05M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook faces UK parental approval rule for under 16s- FT; 06/03/2018 – Facebook is under fire for a survey that asked users if they thought the company should host content from sexual predators and violent extremists; 21/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Tuesday before European Union regulators will be livestreamed The Facebook CEO is headed overseas “as soon as possible.”; 05/04/2018 – British digital minister says to meet Facebook over data leak concerns; 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Facebook, Google and Amazon in talks to lease Park Tower, one of S.F.’s last empty; 19/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Trump campaign data firm “strongly denies” it mishandled Facebook users’ information…; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cambridge Analytica shuts down after data scandal; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Adds Facebook, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 06/03/2018 – YouTube & Facebook Sensations, BBQ Pit Boys, Partner With Camerons Products In An Effort To Bring Grilling Products To Mass Ret; 16/05/2018 – Cryptic crypto Facebook’s mystery experiment with […]

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity. The insider THIEL PETER sold 22,246 shares worth $4.05 million.

Among 13 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $210.29’s average target is 15.30% above currents $182.39 stock price. Facebook had 30 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by M Partners. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, April 4. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 14. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, March 11. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Wednesday, June 19. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200 target in Thursday, March 7 report.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “2018 All Over Again: Facebook Is A Conviction Buy – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “User Numbers Dispel the Bear Case for Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Social Media Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “7 Triple Threat Growth Stocks to Buy for the Long Term – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Stock To Propel With $6 Billion Yelp Acquisition? – Forbes” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 23.50 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 194,151 were accumulated by Seatown Hldg Pte. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability accumulated 2.02M shares or 0.41% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldgs Company has 1.22% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,280 shares. Capstone Inv Advsrs Ltd Com reported 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Tealwood Asset has 0.72% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 10,133 shares. Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Acropolis Invest Lc has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ameritas Invest Inc owns 114,703 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Cs Mckee LP has invested 1.89% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Vestor Capital Limited Liability Corp has 1.12% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). F&V Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hl Finance Services Ltd Liability Co, Kentucky-based fund reported 91,723 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 54,500 shares. Of Vermont holds 44,023 shares. 110,049 were accumulated by Stephens Inc Ar.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth stated it has 437 shares. Hexavest invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Mufg Americas holds 18,090 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 7 shares. 735 were reported by Blackrock Inc. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Incorporated (Ca) holds 0.02% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 419 shares. Thornburg Investment Mgmt reported 2,719 shares. Bollard Group Llc has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Hikari Tsushin accumulated 53,335 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation, a Virginia-based fund reported 181 shares. Bartlett & Limited Com, Ohio-based fund reported 86,980 shares. Sterling Inv Management reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Boston Advsr Lc holds 0.01% or 2,590 shares in its portfolio. Driehaus Capital Mngmt owns 0.04% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 11,240 shares.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) stake by 17,022 shares to 23,986 valued at $610,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 435 shares and now owns 7,755 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) was reduced too.

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “How Much Is Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Deleveraging Program Expected To Add To Its EPS? – Forbes” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Anheuser-Busch InBev: Halfway There – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Anheuser-Busch Passes on Craft Brew Alliance: What Now? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Anheuser-Busch Inbev Stock Surged 14% in July – Motley Fool” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Anheuser-Busch InBev Comes Out of Craft Beer Acquisition Retirement – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev has $84 highest and $75 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is -15.39% below currents $93.96 stock price. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 9 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Macquarie Research.