Wetherby Asset Management Has Increased Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $336,346 as Share Price Declined; As Post Hldgs (POST) Share Price Declined, Freshford Capital Management Upped Holding

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 34.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 7,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 30,565 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 22,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.95. About 5.88M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 263,197 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79 million, up from 173,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $96.36. About 528,981 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 28/03/2018 – Post Weighs IPO of Private Brands, Explores Options for Unit; 08/03/2018 Post Holdings Announces Repricing of Approximately $2.2 Billion Term Loan; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 460.62 BLN YEN VS LOSS 28.98 YEN, 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 330.00 BLN YEN (-28.4 %); 25/05/2018 – POST REPORTS FIRE WITH NO INJURIES AT MICHAEL FOODS PLANT; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Pretax View To Y890.00B; 25/05/2018 – Post Holdings: All Employees Evacuated From Klingerstown, Pa., Location; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – CAUSE OF FIRE AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT, WHICH STARTED IN DUCT WORK OF AN OVEN, IS BEING INVESTIGATED; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Private Brands Business; 27/03/2018 – Post Holdings: Closure of Clinton Facility, Transfer of Production Capabilities Expected to Be Completed by September 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership holds 10,184 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund holds 0.26% or 27,556 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Asset Mngmt has invested 0.21% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 385 are held by Jcic Asset Management Inc. First Manhattan owns 19,341 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 143,893 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Andra Ap holds 0.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 82,000 shares. Fiduciary Trust Communications stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 43,721 shares. The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bb&T holds 154,768 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc reported 0.15% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Kanawha Llc owns 73,087 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Jnba Financial Advsr accumulated 1,024 shares. 6,450 were reported by North.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Schlumberger Receives Master Contract From Chevron in GoM – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $802.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 24,205 shares to 92,110 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,847 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Active nutrition a hard worker for Post Holdings – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Alibaba shares pop after earnings beat thanks to e-commerce, cloud as analysts see a big rally ahead – CNBC” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Farfetch looks to recover after earnings call warning – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Fabrinet’s stock leads all NYSE losers after downbeat outlook, heads for biggest drop in 5 years – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) or 9,222 shares. Private Na reported 0.06% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Gideon Cap Advsr Inc invested in 0.11% or 2,807 shares. Weiss Multi reported 15,400 shares. Weik Capital Mgmt holds 0.27% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Gotham Asset Management Llc has invested 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Stevens Capital Mgmt Lp accumulated 18,456 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 3,745 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 0.13% or 79,820 shares. Moneta Gp Investment Advisors Lc holds 6,444 shares. Sei has 90,173 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac owns 80,219 shares.

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $521.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 171,457 shares to 219,433 shares, valued at $17.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 60,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,458 shares, and cut its stake in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY).