Wetherby Asset Management Has Decreased Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) by $551,340 as Shares Declined; Grubhub (GRUB) Stake Maintained by Robotti Robert

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 52.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 4,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 3,714 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $502,000, down from 7,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $107.94. About 806,836 shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/03/2018 – ALEXION’S ALXN1210 ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS; 16/04/2018 – APELLIS – IN H2 2018, PLANS TO INITIATE A PHASE 3 TRIAL IN 70 PATIENTS WITH PNH VS TREATMENT WITH APL-2 MONOTHERAPY TO TREATMENT WITH ECULIZUMAB; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TO GIVE WILSON’S SHAREHOLDERS ADDITIONAL TIME TO ACCEPT OFFER, CO HAS EXTENDED ACCEPTANCE PERIOD UNTIL JUNE 8, 2018; 12/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $156; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Agrees to Acquire Wilson Therapeutics; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO INCUR ADDITIONAL RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED EXPENSES OF APPROXIMATELY $15 MLN TO $80 MLN IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: Brazil Represents Low Single Digit Percentage of Worldwide Sales; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O – ACQUISITION HAS ALSO BEEN APPROVED BY RELEVANT REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Will Acquire Wilson Through a Tender OfferWhereby Alexion, Through Subsidiary, Has Offered SEK232 in Cash for Each Outstanding Share of Wilson; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION AMOUNTS TO SEK 7,100 MLN, OR APPROXIMATELY $855 MLN

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 250% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.69% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $61.11. About 1.59 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 09/04/2018 – GRUB: Postmates, DoorDash have talked merger to fend of GrubHub,; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 23/04/2018 – HALF SKY’S RAN PITCHES GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – Correct: GrubHub Sees 2Q Rev $228M-$236M; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB PARTNERS WITH JACK IN BOX; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB NAMES ARTHUR FRANCIS STARRS, III TO BOARD

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $802.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,723 shares to 41,001 shares, valued at $11.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 7,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 15.05% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ALXN’s profit will be $479.84M for 12.61 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.01% negative EPS growth.

