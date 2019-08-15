Wetherby Asset Management Has Decreased Cvs Health (CVS) Position By $424,954; 2 Analysts Bullish Antero Midstream (AM)

Among 4 analysts covering Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Antero Midstream Partners has $1500 highest and $1100 lowest target. $13’s average target is 83.88% above currents $7.07 stock price. Antero Midstream Partners had 6 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, August 2. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, May 28 report. The rating was downgraded by Mitsubishi UFJ on Friday, August 2 to “Neutral”. See Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $13.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Mitsubishi UFJ Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $13.0000 Downgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $14.0000 New Target: $11.0000 Downgrade

28/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $23.0000 New Target: $15.0000 Reinstates

16/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Outperform Downgrade

02/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 28.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 8,018 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 20,269 shares with $1.09 million value, down from 28,287 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $75.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $58.14. About 3.43 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2′ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as President of CVS Caremark; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.77, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold Antero Midstream Corporation shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.37 million shares or 98.47% less from 89.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM). Pinnacle Holding Lc invested in 0% or 311,361 shares. 1.03M were reported by Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp.

More notable recent Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Macy’s: Respect The Market And Step Aside – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: A Strong Buy Right Now – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Crazy Action In AMD Options As Traders Take Sides In Volatile Market – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tallgrass Energy: Why I Am Not Buying – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Antero Midstream OK’s $300M stock buyback program – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company has market cap of $3.58 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. It has a 17.62 P/E ratio. The Company’s assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, and 24-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

The stock increased 2.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.07. About 2.36 million shares traded. Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) has declined 52.65% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Antero Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AM); 25/04/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners 1Q EPS 43c; 28/03/2018 Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $161.2M; 24/05/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up to 10 Days; 18/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS INCREASED DISTRIBUTION TO 39C/UNIT

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health has $102 highest and $58 lowest target. $76.17’s average target is 31.01% above currents $58.14 stock price. CVS Health had 31 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. Robert W. Baird maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Raymond James maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Thursday, April 18 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, February 21. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Cowen & Co. Mizuho maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Is Yielding 3.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Rock-Solid Reasons Why CVS Health Is the Best Pharmacy Stock on the Market – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CVS Options Bull Places 7-Figure Bet Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Things You Can Expect With CVS Health’s Q2 Earnings Update – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS’s Amazon-like membership goes nationwide – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. On Friday, March 8 the insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016. $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.