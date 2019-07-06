Wetherby Asset Management Has Decreased Arista Networks (ANET) Holding By $2.48 Million; Basswood Capital Management Boosted Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Stake

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased Morgan Stanley (MS) stake by 7.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Basswood Capital Management Llc acquired 26,859 shares as Morgan Stanley (MS)’s stock rose 6.58%. The Basswood Capital Management Llc holds 366,000 shares with $15.45M value, up from 339,141 last quarter. Morgan Stanley now has $74.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.21. About 5.37 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 07/03/2018 – INOVALON HOLDINGS INC – MORGAN STANLEY SENIOR FUNDING, INC. IS PROVIDING FINANCING COMMITMENT FOR ACQUISITION AND WILL LEAD FINANCING; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley posts record first quarter profit; 02/05/2018 – S.KOREA’S BODYFRIEND HIRES MIRAE, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO:EDAILY; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Equity Sales Drop 4.9% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 03/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Dan Morgan To Join Bills’ Front Office; 09/05/2018 – LVMH LVMH.PA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 310 FROM EUR 265; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Holds Wall St. Investment Banking Crown: TOPLive; 04/04/2018 – TRINET GROUP INC TNET.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 17/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S RUAIRI O’HEALAI SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN DUBLIN; 22/03/2018 – – Goldman Sachs no longer one of top three commodities banks

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased Arista Networks Inc (ANET) stake by 32.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 7,889 shares as Arista Networks Inc (ANET)’s stock rose 5.20%. The Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 16,254 shares with $5.11 million value, down from 24,143 last quarter. Arista Networks Inc now has $20.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $270.74. About 520,558 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has declined 1.90% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q EPS $1.79; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q REV. $472.5M, EST. $461.7M; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Arista Tanks; Pandora, Viavi Surge — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Arista Introduces Cognitive Cloud Networking for the Campus; 16/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 19.39% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.65 per share. ANET’s profit will be $150.95 million for 34.36 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.99% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Arista Networks had 19 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, January 7 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Wednesday, March 13. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 18. Nomura upgraded Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) on Friday, January 18 to “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $360 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,951 are owned by Kempen Cap Management Nv. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 290,700 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 797,270 shares. Whitnell, a Illinois-based fund reported 17,900 shares. Trust Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A has 524 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur accumulated 0.34% or 52,988 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Communications reported 0.3% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 141,300 are held by Hennessy. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 225,700 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Com invested 0.13% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Washington Tru Company has 14,952 shares. Wellcome Trust Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust has 8.67M shares for 5.92% of their portfolio. Intact Inv Mngmt Inc has 115,900 shares. Capital Counsel holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 27,685 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd has invested 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased Marlin Business Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:MRLN) stake by 77,972 shares to 628,574 valued at $13.51 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Esquire Finl Hldgs Inc stake by 46,643 shares and now owns 81,797 shares. Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Morgan Stanley had 10 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Sell” rating by Societe Generale on Friday, February 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 10 by Citigroup.

