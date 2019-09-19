Wetherby Asset Management Has Cut Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position By $334,152; SOCO INTL PLC ORDINARY SHARES (SOCLF) Shorts Down By 96.48%

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 28.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 8,568 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 21,997 shares with $874,000 value, down from 30,565 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $52.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.03. About 6.81 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 23.19 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Schlumberger has $5500 highest and $3400 lowest target. $46.60’s average target is 22.53% above currents $38.03 stock price. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. Barclays Capital upgraded Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Monday, September 16. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $5000 target. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, September 12 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, April 9. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, September 9 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Monday, July 22.

SOCO International plc engages in the exploration and production of gas and oil properties. The company has market cap of $313.64 million. It has interests in gas and oil properties located in Vietnam, the Republic of Congo, and Angola. It has a 56.18 P/E ratio.

