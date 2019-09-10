Wetherby Asset Management Has Cut Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $424,954 as Stock Declined; As Churchill Downs (CHDN) Valuation Rose, Parthenon Upped by $3.76 Million Its Holding

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 28.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 8,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 20,269 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 28,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $63.15. About 2.95M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 41,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 62,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, up from 20,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $123.24. About 72,793 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 49,586 are held by Three Peaks Cap Lc. Elk Creek Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 167,538 shares. Cwm Limited Com accumulated 21 shares. Hl Fincl Serv Lc invested in 0.05% or 34,300 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 41,248 shares. Captrust Fincl holds 683 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0% or 4,190 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru accumulated 278,726 shares or 1.01% of the stock. London Com Of Virginia owns 0.2% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 261,864 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 5,249 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Smithfield holds 0.44% or 45,000 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation reported 4,731 shares. 55,505 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement.

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61 million and $447.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apergy Corp by 23,529 shares to 11,377 shares, valued at $467,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,154 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $802.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 9,602 shares to 26,033 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,031 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.25 billion for 8.92 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.