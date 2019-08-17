Wetherby Asset Management Has Cut Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding; THEGLOBE.COM (TGLO) Shorts Lowered By 0.6%

THEGLOBE.COM INC (OTCMKTS:TGLO) had a decrease of 0.6% in short interest. TGLO’s SI was 83,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.6% from 83,700 shares previously. With 27,400 avg volume, 3 days are for THEGLOBE.COM INC (OTCMKTS:TGLO)’s short sellers to cover TGLO’s short positions. The stock decreased 8.23% or $0.0036 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0396. About 108,727 shares traded or 63.19% up from the average. theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 5.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 435 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 7,755 shares with $13.81M value, down from 8,190 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $886.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ON APRIL 27, 2018, COMPANY ESTABLISHED A COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 – Andy Jassy: Failure is absolutely an option at Amazon; 10/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 09/05/2018 – The Information: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 16/03/2018 – Amazon’s Dominance Has Changed the Landscape for Corporations (Video); 14/05/2018 – NY Observer: More Evidence Suggests Washington D.C. Will Win Amazon HQ2 Contest; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Go is fashioned after small grocery stores, with a crucial difference: it has no cashiers; 03/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon Announces Elton John `Soundboard’ Special, With Interviews, Guests, More; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Board Expected to Support Bezos at Shareholder Meeting (Video)

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased Spdr Series Trust (SDY) stake by 7,467 shares to 14,281 valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1. It also upped International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 2,722 shares and now owns 16,922 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 22.66% above currents $1792.57 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. The rating was reinitiated by M Partners on Friday, August 2 with “Buy”. UBS maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Evercore maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1965 target in Monday, March 4 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The company was upgraded on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westover Cap Llc reported 2.11% stake. Moreover, Crawford Investment Counsel has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Korea Investment Corp accumulated 328,296 shares. Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.06% or 2.63 million shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 64,065 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt Company has 13,998 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Ctc Limited Liability Co has invested 0.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ronna Sue Cohen stated it has 0.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreno Evelyn V owns 4,035 shares for 2.12% of their portfolio. Whalerock Point Prtn Lc reported 1.3% stake. Spectrum Management Gp has 1,997 shares. Biondo Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank owns 5,451 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Anderson Hoagland Co reported 7,898 shares. Balyasny Asset Management owns 28,876 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio.

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. The company has market cap of $17.48 million. Previously, the firm operated as the registry for the Â‘.travelÂ’ top-level domain. It currently has negative earnings.