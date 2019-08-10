Wetherby Asset Management Has Boosted Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $336,346; Market Valuation Declined; Lmr Partners Llp Raised Its Position in Amgen (AMGN) by $1.49 Million

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 34.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 7,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 30,565 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 22,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 7.54 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 122.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 7,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 14,335 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 6,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.78B market cap company. The stock increased 5.95% or $11.02 during the last trading session, reaching $196.25. About 8.42M shares traded or 192.15% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – AMGEN CHIEF FINL OFFICER DAVID MELINE SPEAKS ON CONF. CALL; 30/05/2018 – Amgen Foundation And Harvard Team Up To Offer Free Online Science Education Platform; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha® (evolocumab) Prevents Heart Attacks And Strokes; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 23/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Evenity (romosozumab; Amgen/UCB/Astellas) Drug Overview Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is the First and Only FDA-Approved Treatment to Block the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor

