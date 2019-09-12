Wetherby Asset Management Has Boosted Its Netflix (NFLX) Holding by $497,652 as Valuation Declined; Bank Amer (BAC) Position Maintained by Guardian Investment Management

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 16.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 1,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 9,812 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60M, up from 8,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $291.35. About 1.75M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 13/03/2018 – Royal pay gap? ‘The Crown”s Queen Elizabeth paid less than her prince; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – QTRLY SHR INCLUDED $41 MLN NON-CASH UNREALIZED LOSS FROM F/X REMEASUREMENT ON EUROBOND; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE LONG TERM SUBSCRIBER GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY WILL EXCEED CURRENT CONSENSUS; 12/04/2018 – NETFLIX: WEDBUSH SAYS LESS CONTENT FROM DIS, MIGRATION OF CMCSA, TWX AND FOXA CONTENT TOWARDS DEALS WITH HULU TO LEAD TO LOWER SUBSCRIBER SATISFACTION; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 07/05/2018 – Eagle Communications Moves Forward Signing Elevate SaaS Agreement with Espial; 05/03/2018 – Netflix to give parents more control over access to content; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F

Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 33.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management bought 47,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51M, up from 142,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $29.08. About 14.69 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 26/03/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 10% in 2018, BofA Leads; 30/03/2018 – NXT-ID Inc. to File Year-end Earnings, Schedule Investor Webcast to Discuss 2017 Results; 21/05/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST COLD.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $23.50 FROM $21; 27/04/2018 – Ex-Bank of America executive seeks $100 million in damages in defamation claim; 25/04/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL BANK HEAD: LOAN GROWTH CAN EXCEED GDP OVER TIME; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Two-Thirds of Boston Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2015 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N MERRILL LYNCH HIRES SUSAN AXELROD, FORMER FINRA REGULATOR, AS CHIEF SUPERVISORY OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S MEYER: TARIFFS SO FAR HAVE SMALL IMPACT ON GDP; 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH SYNDICATE OF INTERNATIONAL BANKS, LED BY BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND HSBC BANK

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adi Cap Ltd Liability owns 3,500 shares. Partner Fund Mngmt LP has invested 0.74% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.22% or 261,938 shares in its portfolio. Oz Mgmt LP owns 622,662 shares. Selz Capital Limited Liability Company holds 1.65% or 16,600 shares in its portfolio. De Burlo Gp invested in 4,265 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc reported 14,277 shares. Mckinley Mgmt Ltd Liability Delaware, Unknown-based fund reported 6,578 shares. 425 are held by Covington. Valiant Cap Management Limited Partnership invested in 6.23% or 209,100 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Limited Liability Corporation reported 41,945 shares. Moreover, Bragg has 0.05% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 1.85 million are held by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. Dsam Partners (London) Limited invested in 1.85% or 40,482 shares. Mariner Ltd Llc invested in 0.05% or 10,729 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $913.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in R1 Rcm Inc by 199,589 shares to 300,411 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 8,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,997 shares, and cut its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Guardian Investment Management, which manages about $230.45M and $114.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,000 shares to 132,972 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.