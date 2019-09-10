Wetherby Asset Management Has Boosted Its Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Holding by $320,124; Stock Value Rose; Paradigm Asset Management Co Holding in Air Prod & Chem. (APD) Has Trimmed by $19.10 Million as Stock Price Rose

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Air Prod & Chem. (APD) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 1,050 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.51M, down from 1,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Air Prod & Chem. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $212.85. About 432,176 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 81.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 3,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 8,483 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $713,000, up from 4,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $94.07. About 472,010 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill, shutdown looms; 21/05/2018 – RENERGEN LTD – ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF AN OFF-TAKE AGREEMENT FOR PROVISION OF NATURAL GAS BY TETRA4 TO SAB TO USE IN DISPLACING DIESEL USE IN TRUCKS; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 22/05/2018 – FOCUS-Beer maker AB InBev pumps up the volume in Africa; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – COMBINED BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF AROUND USD 80-100 MLN PER YEAR; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – EACH OF EFES BREWERIES INTERNATIONAL AND AB INBEV WESTERN EUROPEAN WILL HOLD 50% STAKE IN AB INBEV EFES; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS ARE ABOUT COMBINATION OF BOTH PARTIES’ EXISTING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF MATTHEW CLARK AND BIBENDUM

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $505.34 million for 23.24 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kingfisher Plc by 8,790 shares to 80,401 shares, valued at $245.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Reg.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $802.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,696 shares to 1,171 shares, valued at $333,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 2,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,757 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.