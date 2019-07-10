Wetherby Asset Management Decreased Its Position in Arista Networks (ANET) by $2.48 Million; As Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Market Valuation Declined, Spirit Of America Management Raised Its Position

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 32.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 7,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,254 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 24,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $270.55. About 509,823 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has declined 1.90% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 07/05/2018 – Arista Introduces Cognitive Cloud Networking for the Campus; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With lntercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t Silver; 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Jun. 6; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SEES 2Q REV. $500M TO $514M, EST. $503.3M

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 26,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 409,746 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.59M, up from 383,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $30.68. About 224,314 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has risen 7.70% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – CHANGE OF CO’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS FROM PASS-THROUGH PARTNERSHIP TO TAXABLE ENTITY VIA A “CHECK BOX” ELECTION; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q Net $42.9M; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEEKS TO CHANGE STATUS TO TAXABLE ENTITY; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEES FY PRODUCTION 15.5 TO 16.5 MBOE/D; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $29; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY REPORTS PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TAX STATUS; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 82,500 shares to 407,895 shares, valued at $14.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 4,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,600 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT).

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 19.39% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.65 per share. ANET’s profit will be $150.94 million for 34.33 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.99% negative EPS growth.

