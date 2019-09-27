Wetherby Asset Management Decreased Intel (INTC) Holding by $363,357 as Market Value Declined; Sinclair Broadcast Group C (SBGI) Shareholder Rhumbline Advisers Has Trimmed Stake by $2.12 Million as Stock Rose

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc C (SBGI) by 38.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 39,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 64,938 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.48M, down from 104,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $42.07. About 304,723 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 26/03/2018 – SINCLAIR PROMOTES JENNIFER RIEFFER TO GENERAL MANAGER IN LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Establishes A Direct North American Commercial Presence To Market And Distribute Silhouette lnstaLift® In The United States; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $910 MLN (CORRECTS; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR SEES 2Q MEDIA REV ABOUT $684.3M TO $688.4M; 03/04/2018 – MATTEL SAYS CHRISTOPHER A. SINCLAIR RETIRING FROM BOARD; 05/03/2018 – Sinclair Promotes Tom Long to General Manager in Boise, Idaho; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: Sean Compton Talking With Sinclair And Fox; 23/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group Stations Earn Multiple Awards for Outstanding Journalism; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Fox confirms it will buy seven TV stations from Sinclair; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR CONFIRMS FOX AS PURCHASER FOR SOME TV STATIONS

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 8.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 7,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 87,837 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.20M, down from 95,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.9. About 6.22 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 25/04/2018 – Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY-178 tuMP Multicore Operating System Becomes the First Operating System Certified as Conforming to the FACE Technical Standard for Intel Multicore Processors; 07/03/2018 – Sen. James Lankf: Senator Lankford Discusses Reforms for Security Clearance in Open Intel Hearing; 27/04/2018 – Intel set to open up more than 6 percent after crushing earnings; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 09/03/2018 – Intel Has Considered Broadcom Bid If Qualcomm Deal Goes Through: Report — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at GSMA Mobile World Congress Shanghai Jun 29; 10/05/2018 – Intel Editorial: The U.S. Needs a National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Acquisition Alternatives Including Possible Bid For; 25/05/2018 – Intel AI Head: ‘Vast Explosion of Applications’ — Barron’s Blog

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $53.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Net Lease Inc Com by 22,900 shares to 270,075 shares, valued at $5.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co Com Stk (NYSE:SO) by 19,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold SBGI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.67 million shares or 1.85% less from 55.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Incorporated Et Al invested in 0.1% or 244,066 shares. 26,968 are owned by Eam Invsts Limited Liability Co. First Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 51,692 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. S Muoio & Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). American Group owns 560,624 shares or 2.45% of their US portfolio. Cls Limited Co owns 155 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.05% or 12,726 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset Management has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Aqr Cap invested in 202,144 shares. 14,300 were accumulated by Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Kbc Group Inc Nv owns 174,803 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 3,858 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39M for 31.87 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $21.76 million activity.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.48B for 10.26 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

