Wetherby Asset Management Decreased Facebook (FB) Holding By $671,968; Seven Post Investment Office LP Lowered Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Stake By $423,700

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) stake by 2.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 16,948 shares as Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX)’s stock declined 2.93%. The Seven Post Investment Office Lp holds 670,905 shares with $17.07 million value, down from 687,853 last quarter. Alexander & Baldwin Inc New now has $1.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.1. About 778,245 shares traded or 129.47% up from the average. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has risen 7.54% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 7.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 4,048 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 50,847 shares with $8.48M value, down from 54,895 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $550.92B valuation. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $193. About 12.80 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Facebook was in talks with top hospitals and other medical groups as recently as last month about a proposal to share data about the social networks of their most vulnerable patients; 21/03/2018 – Facebook acquired WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014; 11/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Presses Mark Zuckerberg on the Tension Between Facebook’s Profits and Its Users’ Privacy and; 26/04/2018 – EU piles pressure on social media over fake news; 26/03/2018 – In the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data leak, the Federal Trade commission is investigating Facebook’s data practices; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Facebook ‘Looking Into’ Suing Cambridge; 24/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: CBS News: A problem for Facebook users: identity scams; 29/03/2018 – Facebook says it’s in ‘a really good place’ for the 2018 midterm elections; 11/05/2018 – Facebook is reportedly ‘very serious’ about launching its own cryptocurrency; 20/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Facebook whistleblower oversaw pilot project for federal Liberals in 2016

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $287,091 activity. 6,300 shares were sold by KURIYAMA STANLEY M, worth $148,491 on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain has 7,499 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 124,720 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 11,446 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 129,490 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). The Delaware-based Reliance Of Delaware has invested 0.67% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Fmr Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Aqr Management Limited Liability Corp reported 90,781 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 49,611 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 14,165 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Pnc Fin Group Inc Incorporated accumulated 0% or 53,131 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc owns 25,849 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd accumulated 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation reported 8,862 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $21.33 million activity. 55,000 shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl, worth $7.79 million on Tuesday, January 8. The insider Cox Christopher K sold 15,900 shares worth $2.39 million. The insider Stretch Colin sold $128,408. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan Associates Inc holds 126,600 shares. Heritage Investors Management Corp holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 37,342 shares. First Fincl Bank Of Hutchinson invested in 4,883 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Invs Ltd Company accumulated 3.55% or 599,779 shares. The Oregon-based Becker Cap Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nine Masts Capital Limited holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 11,266 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Lc invested in 8,144 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Moreover, Bowling Port Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.49% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 18,533 shares. Motco reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Blue Financial Inc holds 2.53% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 28,963 shares. Blair William Il has invested 0.32% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Abner Herrman And Brock Limited has 2,506 shares. 8,185 are held by Evermay Wealth Limited Liability Company. Dumont & Blake Inv Advsr Ltd Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,217 shares. Maple Cap accumulated 0.05% or 1,339 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 36 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $190 target in Thursday, January 31 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 31 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by M Partners. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, April 9. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. Nomura upgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, March 11 to “Buy” rating.