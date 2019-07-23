Wetherby Asset Management Decreased Arista Networks (ANET) Position By $2.48 Million; Shorts at Gentex (GNTX) Lowered By 22.7%

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) had a decrease of 22.7% in short interest. GNTX’s SI was 8.06 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 22.7% from 10.43 million shares previously. With 2.52 million avg volume, 3 days are for Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX)’s short sellers to cover GNTX’s short positions. The SI to Gentex Corporation’s float is 3.1%. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $26.45. About 2.71 million shares traded or 72.28% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased Arista Networks Inc (ANET) stake by 32.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 7,889 shares as Arista Networks Inc (ANET)’s stock rose 5.20%. The Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 16,254 shares with $5.11M value, down from 24,143 last quarter. Arista Networks Inc now has $21.20B valuation. The stock decreased 3.72% or $10.68 during the last trading session, reaching $276.68. About 1.01 million shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has declined 1.90% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 24/03/2018 – Arista Networks Access Event Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Net $144.5M; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Rev $472.5M; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Gentex Corporation shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Management Ltd holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 49,848 shares. The Virginia-based Burney has invested 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Aperio Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 214,980 shares. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd invested 1.37% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Sprott Inc reported 420,000 shares stake. Da Davidson And reported 0.01% stake. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 804,800 shares. Qci Asset Management New York owns 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 3,540 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt reported 6,390 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Adage Prns Grp Ltd holds 0.23% or 4.45 million shares. Prelude Capital Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 3,253 shares. Gamco Et Al has 220,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na holds 18,663 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 1 insider sale for $475,699 activity. $513,506 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares were sold by Wallace James H. Another trade for 120 shares valued at $2,510 was bought by Chiodo Matthew. 568 shares were bought by Nash Kevin C, worth $9,985. Shares for $12,499 were bought by Downing Steven R on Friday, March 29. Another trade for 711 shares valued at $12,499 was made by Ryan Scott P on Friday, March 29. Shares for $314 were bought by Boehm Neil.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, makes, and markets automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.76 billion. It offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. It has a 16.13 P/E ratio. The firm also provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, photoelectric smoke detectors and electrochemical carbon monoxide alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, and bells and speakers for use in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments.

Among 7 analysts covering Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Arista Networks had 17 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Wednesday, March 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 7. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) rating on Thursday, April 18. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $350 target. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, March 21 to “Buy”.