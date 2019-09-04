Wetherby Asset Management Cut Its Stake in Arista Networks (ANET) as Stock Value Declined; Ppg Industries Com Stk (PPG) Holder Zebra Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $790,160

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 32.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 7,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 16,254 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, down from 24,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $225.79. About 157,139 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 29/03/2018 – Arista Introduces New Platforms for Cloud and Enterprise Customers; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Net $144.5M; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q REV. $472.5M, EST. $461.7M; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.49; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 22/04/2018 – DJ Arista Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANET); 24/03/2018 – Arista Networks Access Event Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With lntercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t Silver

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc Com Stk (PPG) by 67.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 7,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The hedge fund held 3,453 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390,000, down from 10,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $111.52. About 135,489 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Unable to Predict Timing or Outcome of Investigation; 07/05/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at YMCA in Pittsburgh’s Homewood Area; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.39; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Begins Extensive Review of Cost Structure; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG); 01/05/2018 – Supplier Strategy Expert Paul Eichenberg’s Keynote at Michigan Manufacturers Association MFG Forum to Focus on Auto Electrifica; 17/04/2018 – PPG Industries Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – PPG HAS BEGUN AN EXTENSIVE REVIEW OF COST STRUCTURE

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 18.58% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.83 per share. ANET’s profit will be $166.32 million for 26.01 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.36% negative EPS growth.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $802.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 385 shares to 7,900 shares, valued at $9.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 7,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 3,698 shares to 10,199 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A Com S (NYSE:TSN) by 6,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Msg Networks Inc.