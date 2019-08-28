Wetherby Asset Management Cut Its Arista Networks (ANET) Holding by $2.48 Million; Wharton Business Group Upped Apple (AAPL) Holding by $2.21 Million as Share Price Rose

Wharton Business Group Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wharton Business Group Llc bought 11,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 163,956 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.14 million, up from 152,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wharton Business Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $204.97. About 9.06M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 29/05/2018 – Apple may be planning to use high-end technology in the screens for all of its new 2019 iPhone models, according to a report from South Korea’s Electronic Times; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM TODAY ANNOUNCED A JOINT VENTURE; 05/03/2018 – Apple is also working to get consumers better access to their medical data; 17/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO INTEGRATE MAGAZINE APP TEXTURE INTO APPLE NEWS AND DEBUT ITS OWN PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION OFFERING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 24/05/2018 – iDrop News: Apple Partners with Volkswagen to Create Autonomous Electric Vans; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on tech’s responsibilities: Because tech has become such a large part of the economy, tech needs to increase diversity in a major way. Tech needs to create jobs because the country needs jobs; 04/05/2018 – 05/02 The Cable – Fed, Euro & Apple

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 32.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 7,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 16,254 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, down from 24,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $223.82. About 223,212 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 10/04/2018 – Arista Demonstrates Cloud-Grade Routing at MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress 2018; 29/03/2018 – Arista Introduces New Platforms for Cloud and Enterprise Customers; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q REV. $472.5M, EST. $461.7M; 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Net $144.5M; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC ANET.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $303 FROM $292

Wharton Business Group Llc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $966.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 16,635 shares to 114,105 shares, valued at $12.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 7,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,316 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

